Performer, teacher has made a life of 'giving a voice to people'

Veteran performer Anita Burleson knows what it's like to audition in front of a tough crowd.

Burleson, who moved with her husband, John, from British Columbia to Brownwood in November, found the opposite when she auditioned for a role in the Lyric Theatre's production of "The Three Musketeers."

Burleson had though she wouldn't have time to commit to the play, but she auditioned at the urging of Lyric Managing Director Eric Evans and was director Nancy Jo Humfeld's choice for three different roles. The play concludes Sunday.

“I’m glad I listened to what Eric said," Burleson said. "So I auditioned, and from the minute I showed up, everyone was so nice. I used to live in LA and usually you go to auditions, and they’re not nice to you. They’re kind of mean.”

Everyone associated with the production has been “very warm from the top down,” Burleson said, noting that people “are just friendlier here.”

Eclectic roots

At the Lyric Friday afternoon, Burleson — an outgoing, entertaining woman who doesn't seem to have ever met a stranger — gave a 45-minute interview that took the listener on a fast-paced journey: growing up in Ohio; living in various locations including California; meeting her husband-to-be while singing in a cruise ship band; living with her husband in British Columbia for 17 years, where they were passionate about helping youth; and moving to Brownwood, where her husband's mother lives.

In Brownwood, Burleson has plans including:

• Her company, LB Productions, is putting on the Spring Break Theater Camp March 7-11 for children ages 5-12 at Victory Life Church. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and costs $150 per camper.

• She will be involved with Musical Theatre Class, presented by Brown County Christian School, for children ages 5-12 from Feb. 28 to May 9. The class will be Mondays at Brown County Christian School, beginning after school and ending at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $220 per child.

For more information call 325-641-2223 or email info@bcc.school.

• Burleson, who described herself as a vocal empowerment coach, is giving vocal lessons. For a free consultation call 307-829-0262 or email anitamburleson@gmail.com or visit www.lbpentertainment.com

Burleson said her husband had lived for a time in Brownwood 35 years ago. Living in British Columbia, Burleson said, "we had the opportunity to build several programs, not only my musical theatre company, but we built a baseball program and a football program, because we lived in a village where those things didn’t exist."

The two are passionate about "empowering youth," Burleson said.

When asked about the origin of that passion, Burleson replied, “when I was a kid, I knew I could sing at age 5 and I kept it a secret until I was 14, and I really think that has been my driving force. I’ve had kids a young as 4 years old sing something from 'Phantom' because kids can do anything.

"If you just say ‘try this,’ they say ‘OK.’ They’re not like adults ... 'oh, I can’t.’ I knew I could sing and I kept it a secret because I was afraid someone was going to criticize me. I tell that story to kids. I do a lot of empowerment programs In schools. I say each child has something in them, a gift. It might not be singing. It might be something else. It might be drawing or inventing and the world needs their gift. We, as adults — it’s our responsibility to provide a place for them to grow and nurture."

Burleson said she'd taught children from all walks of life, which has taught her to find a way for make sure everyone fits in. She recalled an autistic child whose only role on stage was to "run across the stage with a butterfly, and it was her shining moment. That’s one of the reasons I write my own shows, so that way I can work around the kids that are in it."

Burleson said John, her husband of 25 years, does "a number of things." John is a sound audiovisual engineer, and he's a football coach who's coached semi-pro ball in Europe and Egypt.

“So he’s got two seemingly different careers but sometimes they meet in the middle," Burleson said.

If they're not busy enough, the Burlesons are starting yet another company called Arete, which will perform biometric testing of athletes.

Talking more about her passions, Burleson said, “your voice matters. Your ideas matter.” She said she's always looking for the "positive impact can we have with young people in the community."

Burleson said she recently coined a phrase, "vocal empowerment." She said that means "giving a voice to people. Not everyone is going to want to sing. But we’ve all got to express ourselves in some way. Find that spark. Everyone has one.”

She spoke again of her childhood, saying her passion can probably be traced to being "shut down as a kid. I was picked on a lot.

“I had a career traveling and singing and performing and I do enjoy it. But it, nowhere, was as rewarding as seeing somebody who thought they couldn’t do something, and you helped them do something they thought they couldn’t do. That’s awesome.”