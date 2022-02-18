Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

21 – Extension Office Closed for President’s Day

23 – Brown County 4-H Photography Info Meeting 4:30pm at the Extension Office

Major stock show passes

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office:

Houston Stock Show and San Antonio Stock Show

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are NOT going to be participating or have any other questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Major stock show animal health regulations

Market animals do not require health papers.

San Antonio

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Breeding sheep including wether dam

1. Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days.

2. Scrapie Premise Identification Ear Tag is required for sheep to be exhibited.

Houston

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Rodeo Austin

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

4-H photography informational meeting

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography informational meeting on Wednesday, February 23rd, 4:30pm. To attend the meeting, we ask that you contact the Extension Office.

Deadlines for 4-H contest

Below is a list of deadlines for upcoming 4-H contest. If you are planning to participate in any of these contests, please contact the Extension Office by the deadline.

March 1– District Duds to Dazzle and District Fashion Show (All divisions)

March 15– JR/INT Photography

March 23 – Horse/Livestock/FCH Quiz Bowl

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station

May 2022 – Award Notifications

June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.

2022 Texas 4-H Congress

Texas 4-H Congress is a four-day (July 17th – 20th) mock legislative experience for 4-H members in grades 9th to 12th (at the time of the event). During this time, 4-H members assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists, and press corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youth. These bills are assigned to the appropriate committee, debated in committee meetings, and then on the floor of the House or Senate. If a bill is successful in negotiation and the legislative debate in all three stages, it is delivered to the Governor of Texas 4-H Congress for his or her signature or veto. Copies of all the bills that are signed into law during Texas 4-H Congress are provided to the Office of the Governor for review.

Headquarters for Texas 4-H Congress will be at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 707 East 11th Street, Austin, Texas 78701. Registration costs of $350.00 include hotel, meals, snacks, and production fees. Other costs that delegates may incur include transportation to and from Austin, meals in route to and from Austin, three (3) breakfast meals while in Austin, and incidental spending money.

If you would like more information on how to participate in Texas 4-H Congress contact the Extension Office.

Brigade summer camps

Texas Brigades is accepting applications for its summer Brigade Camps. The series of eight statewide camps are open to youth, 13-17 years of age, who are interested in the outdoors. Participating young men and women are introduced to subject-specific stewardship, conservation, and management topics throughout 5 days. Camp fees ($500) include meals, lodging, materials, and more.

Each camp is an extensive and hands-on educational camp featuring a conservation subject or theme and is limited to 30 participants. Themes include quail, deer, bass, fisheries, marine species, waterfowl, and ranching. Texas Brigades is now in its twenty-ninth year of hosting summer camps.

Texas Brigades summer camps provide youth an intensive and exciting educational experience built on the important principles of stewardship of natural resources vital to livestock, wildlife, and waters in Texas. Find more information on Texas Brigades and their long-time partnership with AgriLife at www.texasbrigades.org.

Apply online at www.texasbrigades.org/applications by the March 15th deadline. Interested youths will select “Cadet App,” select camp preferences, and answer questions about their interests and experiences. Adults interested in volunteering for camp will select “Adult Leader App.” Camp selections are made by April 15th.