Brownwood ISD gives update on Project Neighborhood

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood school district's Project Neighborhood will be presented to school board on March 14 for final approval, district officials said.

Community members are encouraged to give by participating in upcoming informational meetings, emailing public.info@brownwoodisd.org, or contacting their neighborhood school principal. Find out more at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/projectneighborhood.

Drafts of the updated elementary school zone maps will be available at the following meetings;

• Tuesday, February 22 — 5:30 p.m. at Woodland Heights Elementary.

• Tuesday, March 1 — 6:30 p.m. at the district's Central Support Center.

Each will feature the same presentation and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, meet with administrators and receive information regarding Project Neighborhood.

The district released an update on Project Neighborhood:

In the fall of 2019, the district began discussions with staff, parents, and community members, proposing to re-align elementary campuses to maximize student achievement while continuing to offer a "nurturing, student-centered neighborhood experience," the district said.

The proposed changes are:

• Move Head Start (pre-kindergarten) onto four elementary campuses including Coggin Intermediate School.

• Coggin would become a full neighborhood elementary school for grades pre-k through sixth.

* East, Northwest, and Woodland Heights elementary schools would house pre-k to fifth grade.

“We have had discussions about how best to organize our campuses since the fall of 2019,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “COVID certainly shifted our focus, but it also made it even more critical to ensure we provide our students and staff with the best structure for success.”

After months of discussions with parents, staff, and administrators, and work from task forces ironing out logistics, a plan for Project Neighborhood has taken shape. The district used software that takes into consideration school capacities, area demographics, and current student data. New elementary attendance zones have been calculated for the 2022-2023 school year.

With the new boundaries, the district has considered the importance of transfers and giving parents a choice if their children have been attending a particular school but are zoned to a different elementary. Transfer requests will be accepted in April.

All transfers into and within the district must reapply, including teacher and staff children.

“This timeline will be even more important this year,” Young said, noting that transfers received from existing students and siblings will be given higher priority.

Another element is the evolving of Head Start into the district's Pre-K.

Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, the Pre-K program will accept three and four-year-old children. It will maintain the same qualification process and there will be limited space available. In-person pre-registration will be held Tuesday, April 5 (11: a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Wednesday, April 6 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at BISD Central Support Center (2707 Southside Drive). All applications must be completed in person.

The district said Project Neighborhood's benefits include:

• Younger students stay on their neighborhood campus longer.

• Parent involvement opportunities increase.

• Parents travel less.

• Students grow as leaders on a familiar campus.

• It will allow better curriculum collaboration between grade levels.

Challenges include:

• The moving around of equipment such as desks, chairs, books, supplies and staff.

• Playground equipment, rest room facilities and busing are other elements to work through.

“A goal without a plan is just a wish,” Young said. “We need to have a plan to have better schools for our kids. We love our kids and want the best for them.”