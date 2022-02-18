Number of Brown County COVID lowest since early December

The number of Brown County COVID cases continues to decline, with 30 new cases over the past seven days reported Friday by the Brownwood-Brown County Health Department. That's the lowest number of Brown County cases since Dec. 3.

Six new deaths were reported:

• One female in her 70s.

• Three males in their 70s.

• One female in her 80s.

• One female in her 90s from a nursing facility.

Five COVID patients are hospitalized in Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, and there are 38 active cases in Brown County, the health department reported.

Of the total number of cases reported this week, 12 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases

Brown County cases have declined since the week of Jan.21, when 1,108 new cases were reported.

Hendrick Health announced it is decreasing its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 4: Severe, effective Feb. 19. The change is based on the seven-day community positivity rate and hospitalizations. The dial had been at Level Six: Emergency on Feb. 7 and was reduced to Level 5: Critical on Feb. 9.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 17,551

People fully vaccinated – 15,652

Boosters administered – 5,308

Percentage of people 5+ fully vaccinated – 43.35%