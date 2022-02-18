TGIF: Crossroads of fine arts, and other timely observations

Brownwood Bulletin

It’s been a few months since we took this approach, so let’s load up the journalistic shotgun and see how things scatter…

FINE ARTS — Geographically, Brownwood and Early have long been a literal crossroads of Texas, with several state and federal highways intersecting here. Last week, our community was also a focal point for those seeking an enjoyable night (or afternoon) out. Perhaps you were busy planning and celebrating Valentine’s Day on Monday, but Brownwood was also something of a Crossroads of Texas for Fine Arts last weekend.

Consider a few of what residents of our area had as possible attractions, that didn’t include watching the Super Bowl:

• ”The Three Musketeers” at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre downtown opened for a two-weekend run. The stage play is Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, so the script combines a considerable amount of humor with plenty of sword fighting, stunts, and lavish costumes. There’s also a sprinkling of social commentary and European history to be gained, so be careful. You might accidently learn history, too.

“Musketeers” is a something of a departure from recent Lyric shows, and the talented cast stretches itself to embrace new realms of theater for our city.

• The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit opened. This annual February tradition for the community was interrupted in 2021 by the pandemic, but it’s back stronger than ever this year with a few new tweaks. The exhibit has been open to the public at the Depot Civic and Community Center for two weeks, and so has the Salon des Refusés at the Art Center downtown.

• Sweetheart Strings Concert. One of those “new tweaks” just mentioned that are associated with the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit was last Saturday night’s concert by this outstanding string ensemble. Three members of the Sienna Strings from Austin were featured.

• Food as fine art? It should be, when you consider some of the menus local restaurants presented for Valentine’s Day could be considered fine art. At the very least, it was a feast of fine dining.

• And good news! It’s not over. This weekend, “The Three Musketeers” offers four more shows, the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit continues through Saturday, and the mystery dinner theater benefiting the ARK Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter is Saturday.

ELECTION TIME — If you’ve answered your phone, picked up your mail, or driven around town, you know it’s election season. Candidates are scrambling for our attention and votes. And the way things work out in Texas, the party primaries are critical — especially in county elections since most Republican candidates will not have opponents from other parties in the November general election.

Early voting is underway, leading up to election day on March 1. It’s time to study the issues, get to know the candidates, and prepare to cast your ballot.

TIME AND TEMPERATURE — Do you remember the phone number of the service you could call in your community to hear the time and temperature? How 1950s.

Decades later, weather remains a major topic of conversation, and — of course — time is of the essence. It’s difficult to look at this week on the calendar and not remember the lengthy, deadly freeze Texas endured a year ago. Winter has not been so brutal this year, at least it hasn’t been so far, and as the month of March approaches, so does the first day of spring.

Sure, we’ve had snow on Easter weekend in the not-so-distant past, but Easter does come late this year, April 17.

For those of us who tend to look ahead like that, mark your calendars. Groundhog Day notwithstanding, the first indication that spring is just around the corner comes on Sunday, March 13, when our clocks are obligated to “spring forward” into daylight saving time. Even though it happened back in November, it seems like yesterday that we were turning our clocks back one hour.

Winter will end, and the season of spring will arrive, just four weeks and two days from now, at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, March 20. If the weather forecast holds, we’ll be experiencing two more hard freezes this weekend, but hope “springs” eternal. I saw a male cardinal on our back porch last week.

CANDY TIME — What’s your favorite candy? For members of the audience at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre this week, it might be Three Musketeers. While the foremost holiday for candy is usually Halloween, spring makes a strong case for itself. Happily, we find ourselves in the sweet days between Valentine’s and Easter.

For me, that means it’s Cadbury crème egg time.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.