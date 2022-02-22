Brownwood council undecided on Wiggins Pool solution

Brownwood City Council members are trying to decide whether to commission repairs to Wiggins Pool, which has issues including the leakage of thousands of gallons of water a week, or pay for a new pool.

Council members took no action Tuesday on awarding a $164,128 contract to Commercial Swim Management to repair the pool, but will have the item back on the agenda at the March 8 meeting.

The council is also considering the option of replacing the pool. Commercial Swim Management has given a rough estimate of $850,000 to replace the pool.

"I think the council's committed to do something," Mayor Stephen Haynes said. "We're either going to repair it or we're going to replace it, so the decision on March 8 is, do we repair it or do we start from ground zero?"

Haynes said other issues with the pool are the rest rooms and inoperable skimmers, which clean the pool.

Council members declined to approve the Commercial Management bid to repair the pool in a 3-2 vote Tuesday, but that bid will be back on the agenda at the March 8 meeting.

Commercial Swim Management presented estimates on three bids for repairing the pool. The bids are for pool resurfacing, pump room repairs and leak detection. The company could start work on repairs in about a month and the project would take about a month to complete, council members were told.

Wiggins Pool, at 1299 Victoria St., was built in the 1960s.

In other business, council members:

• Approved entering an agreement with Halff Associates for the development of a parks master plan and ratified the Brownwood Municipal Development District's participation at $25,000.

A parks master plan will open the door for the city to apply for park grants and will allow the city and municipal development district to better allocate parks funding with a yearly schedule of possible improvements, council members were told.

• Heard a COVID update from health administrator Lisa Dick, who said the number of local cases has fallen and four COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood.