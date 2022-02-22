Wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain expected Wednesday and Thursday

Brown County and neighboring counties are bracing for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain that was expected to begin early Wednesday and last through Thursday morning.

"We've got a winter weather advisory going for late (Tuesday night) through Thursday morning, basically a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain," National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Cunningham of San Angelo said. "Looks like the heaviest of the wintry mix is going to be late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Ice accumulations of .1 or .2 inch is possible."

"It's going to be pretty cold.

The high in Brownwood is expected to be 32 or possibly a few degrees lower, with a low Wednesday night of 24, Cunningham said.

Thursday's high in the afternoon is expected to be 40, with a low of 23.

"It's still pretty cold Friday and Saturday with lows in the lower 30s, upper 20s, finally by Sunday maybe a high near 60," Cunningham said. "Next week looks better. I don't think we'll see any arctic air intrusions or anything like that."

According to the National Weather Service:

Tuesday night

A slight chance of rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday

A chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon, then patchy freezing drizzle. Cloudy and cold, with a temperature falling to around 26 by 3pm. Wind chill values between 14 and 20. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Wind chill values between 11 and 16. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Freezing rain and sleet likely before noon, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A chance of rain and sleet before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.