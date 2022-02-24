Cold weather continues; warming trend expected Sunday

Winter isn't finished in Brown and neighboring counties.

A freezing mix of rain and sleet prompted the closure of area schools Thursday, and some government services were delayed our canceled.

"Pretty cold outside," National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Cunningham of San Angelo said.

The temperature in Brownwood hovered at a chilly 25 degrees mid-afternoon Thursday, and Friday's high was forecast at 43. "t looks like most of the freezing drizzle ended for your area but there's probably still some potentially icy roads, especially bridges and overpasses," Cunningham said.

Another push of cooler air is forecast for Saturday, with 40 degrees expected to be the high.

"We have another upper level disturbance coming across, so that's something we may have to watch a little bit," Cunningham said. "Late Friday night, temperatures are going to be at least maybe a few degrees below freezing. There could be a little bit of problem with the roads.

"Late Friday night and into Saturday morning, you could see a few periods of a mix of light rain, freezing rain and sleet. Then it's over to just light rain Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's high is expected to be 57, with Monday's temperature reaching 66, Cunningham said.

"Basically from Sunday on, it looks dry," Cunningham said.