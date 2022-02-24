Early voting ends Friday in March 1 Texas primaries

Early voting in the March 1 Texas primary elections ends at 7 p.m. Friday.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as voter cast ballots in federal, state and county elections. Ten state constitutional amendments are also on the ballot.

When the polls closed Wednesday at the Brown County Elections Office, 1,919 had cast early ballots.

"Think back to the early voting of the 2020 election, the primaries and the general election," Elections Administrator Larry Franks said. "We had over 1,000 the first two days. Needless to say we're not even approaching that."

Franks said he hopes the March 1 turnout will be good. Hopes will be good on Tuesday. "If early voting is any indication, I'm leery," Franks said.

The county's new voting machines, in use for the first time during early voting, are "absolutely" catching on with voters -- rocking and rolling," Franks said.

Brown County has not yet been approved by the Secretary of State's office to have countywide polling locations.

"We're still waiting on that," Franks said. "I had to go ahead and program the machines by precinct so they have to go vote at their precinct. Countywide is not in effect yet. "Hopefully, it will be approved before the May election."

Voting Locations on election day are:

Precinct:

101 Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105 Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Dr., Brownwood

109 Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 S, Brookesmith

113 New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek Rd., Brownwood

202, 204 Brown County Elections Office, 613 N Fisk St., Suite 200, Brownwood

212, 214 May Community Center, 19150 Hwy 183 N, May

215 Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303 Brownwood ISD Administration Bldg., 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood

306 First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Dr. (Highway 84), Early

307 First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket, TX 76432

308 Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

316, 318 Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Hwy. 183 N., Early

410 Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411 Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Ave, Brownwood (Sunday School Building )

417 Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 & Hwy 279