HPU’s Spanish and theatre departments to perform 'Don Quixote'

Special to the Bulletin

Members of Howard Payne University’s Departments of Theatre and Spanish will present “Don Quixote” this weekend at the HPU Theatre, 202 Whaley Street in Brownwood.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The group will also perform Monday, March 7, at Hardin-Simmons University as a part of the Christian University Theatre Festival.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children. Admission is free for all HPU students as well as for HPU personnel and their families.

Based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes first published in 1605, this bilingual performance is the product of collaboration between the Department of Theatre and the Department of Spanish.

“This show is funny, tragic, adventurous and philosophical all in one,” said Dr. Nick Ewen, associate professor of theatre and department chair. Dr. Ewen also directs the show.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For more information, contact HPU’s School of Music and Fine Arts at 325-649-8500.