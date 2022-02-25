Law enforcement association endorses Lilly for county judge

Brownwood Bulletin

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) has endorsed Brown County Judge Paul Lilly for re-election. In a Feb. 23 letter to Lilly, CLEAT stated:

Because of your commitment to law enforcement and criminal justice issues and your public position regarding issues that will impact the rank-and-file officers of the state, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, has endorsed your candidacy for Brown County Judge. As you know, CLEAT is the state’s largest police organization, and we have the reputation of fighting hard on the side of Texas law enforcement. We believe you have the similar courage to make a difference for the public we protect. The brave and courageous men and women of Texas law enforcement deserve representation, advocacy, and results they can count on. It is with pride that we endorse your campaign for Brown County Judge.