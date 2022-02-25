TGIF: This week, being second was actually a big deal

Brownwood Bulletin

Tuesday was all about “Twosday,” and if you weren’t hiding under a rock somewhere, that’s not news to you.

Translating that date on the calendar into numbers produces 2-22-22, and celebrations broke out everywhere. People got married at 2:22 p.m. Students paired up and dressed alike. Disc jockeys featured songs with the word “two” in the lyrics. Some even wore tutus.

I counted 22 ways people observed the event.

It was a huge day for numerologists. A website devoted to such studies, www.numerology.com, explains that “two” represents partnerships — the coming together or balancing of two individual people, concepts, or things. It is a mediator, able to see two sides of a situation in an unbiased way and guide others down the middle road.

“Twosday” was also a special time for wordsmiths because it elicited a “number” of terms we don’t hear every day. For starters, 2-22-22 is a palindrome, because it reads the same way forward and backward. Depending on how your digital read-out shows it, the day is also an ambigram because it reads the same when viewed upside-down — otherwise known as being flipped 180 degrees.

A word that is both a palindrome and ambigram is “NOON.”

What made February 22 even more unique is that it is symmetrical, meaning it reads the same when held before a mirror — as long as it’s a digital read-out.

Some people believe that a date on the calendar that’s a palindrome is a lucky day. Some who live in Ukraine might disagree.

People usually don’t go around boasting about being second.

Recording artists, movie stars, and athletes all enjoy having the number one song, motion picture, or winning record.

Consider the Super Bowl earlier this month, where the Los Angeles Rams survived a strong challenge from the underdog Cincinnati Bengals to claim the NFL’s World Championship. The Rams will be remembered in sports history as having the ultimate success, while the Bengals will be remembered as the team that lost the Super Bowl, if they’re remembered at all. All the other teams worked hard to make it to the Super Bowl. Finishing in second place was a disappointment, for sure, but the Bengals had a more successful season than all but one other team.

Then, take the just-completed Winter Olympics. Winning a gold medal is the primary focus of the competition. While nations take pride in taking home the most first place medals, the other medals are important too. Studies have shown that athletes who win third place — the bronze medal — are happier about their achievements than those who finish second, with silver medals. The conclusion of those studies is that bronze medalists are happy to just have a place on the podium. On the other hand, silver medalists feel dejected, thinking they should have worked just a little harder to capture first.

Numbers aren’t alone in their ability to be viewed in different ways. There are also words that have totally opposite meanings. The reader or listener has to determine which definition is intended based on context. Consider these examples:

—"Dust” can mean add or remove. A winter storm might dust the ground with snow, but a housekeeper dusts particles off the furniture.

—“Left” can mean to depart or to remain. When everyone left your party, you were the only person left. It can also mean the opposite of “right.”

—“Fast” can mean the speed that something runs, or the ability of a color in cloth not to run.

—“Oversight” can mean careful supervision, or an accidental omission.

—“Overlook” can mean a place to see things in nature, or failure to see something in any situation.

—“Hold” means to support something or somebody, or to hinder something or somebody.

—“Transparent” can mean something that’s obvious, or something that’s not visible.

—“Sanction” can mean to officially authorize something, or to impose a penalty.

It seems I’ve wandered away from the topic here. Let’s bring it back home by remembering that even with all the excitement about “Twosday” on February 22, this month also brings a wealth of riches in palindrome calendar dates. Using the designation of month-day-year in the form of 2-22-22, we are now in the midst of a series of palindromes that began last Monday (2-21-22) and continues through next Monday (2-28-22).

Perhaps it’s also appropriate that this the second column I’ve written this week. Twosday’s topic was TOO timely to delay, so the other will be held in reserve. In the meanwhile, perhaps those of you on social media can help me police the misuse of homophones like to-too-two. Ta-ta for now.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.