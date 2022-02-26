Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

March 1 – County Deadline for Duds to Dazzle and Fashion Show

15 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair Horse Show

15 – County Deadline Junior/Intermediate Photography

26 – Brown County Youth Fair Horse Validation

Major stock show passes

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office: Houston Stock Show.

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are NOT going to be participating or have any other questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Major stock show animal health regulations

Market animals do not require health papers.

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Rodeo Austin

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

4-H rabbit feed containers

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, PLEASE bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers.

Brown County Youth Fair Horse Show

The Brown County Youth Fair Horse Show will be held May 29 at the Brown County Rodeo Arena.

March 15th – Deadline to Enter the Horse Show

March 26 – Horse Validation at the Rodeo Arena

May 29 – Horse Show at the Rodeo Arena

Keep checking back for more updates and information. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

Deadlines for 4-H contest

If you are planning to participate in any of these contests, contact the Extension Office by the deadline.

March 1 – District Duds to Dazzle and District Fashion Show (All divisions)

March 15 – JR/INT Photography

March 23 – Horse/Livestock/FCH Quiz Bowl

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Applications open for Brigade Summer Camps

Texas Brigades is accepting applications for its summer Brigade Camps. The series of eight statewide camps are open to youth, 13-17 years of age, who are interested in the outdoors. Participating young men and women are introduced to subject-specific stewardship, conservation, and management topics throughout 5 days. Camp fees ($500) include meals, lodging, materials, and more.

Each camp is an extensive and hands-on educational camp featuring a conservation subject or theme and is limited to 30 participants. Themes include quail, deer, bass, fisheries, marine species, waterfowl, and ranching. Texas Brigades is now in its twenty-ninth year of hosting summer camps.

Texas Brigades summer camps provide youth an intensive and exciting educational experience built on the important principles of stewardship of natural resources vital to livestock, wildlife, and waters in Texas. Find more information on Texas Brigades and their long-time partnership with AgriLife at www.texasbrigades.org.

Scheduled 2022 Brigade Camp dates and locations are:

June 10-14, Rolling Plains Bobwhite Brigade, private ranch near Abilene.

June 12-16, South Texas Buckskin Brigade, Welder Wildlife Refuge, Sinton.

June 18-22, South Texas Bobwhite Brigade, Buck Horn Creek Ranch, McCoy.

June 25-29, South Texas Ranch Brigade – Duval County Ranch (Freer, TX)

July 6-10, Bass Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 13-17, Waterfowl Brigade, Pintail Hunting Club, Garwood.

July 18-22, Ranch Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 24-28, North Texas Buckskin Brigade, Warren Ranch, Santa Anna.

July 26-30, Coastal Brigade, Sea Star Base, Galveston.

Apply online at www.texasbrigades.org/applications by the March 15th deadline. Interested youths will select “Cadet App,” select camp preferences, and answer questions about their interests and experiences. Adults interested in volunteering for camp will select “Adult Leader App.” Camp selections are made by April 15th.

Texas 4-H Congress

Texas 4-H Congress is a four-day (July 17th – 20th) mock legislative experience for 4-H members in grades 9th to 12th (at the time of the event). During this time, 4-H members assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists, and press corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youth. These bills are assigned to the appropriate committee, debated in committee meetings, and then on the floor of the House or Senate. If a bill is successful in negotiation and the legislative debate in all three stages, it is delivered to the Governor of Texas 4-H Congress for his or her signature or veto. Copies of all the bills that are signed into law during Texas 4-H Congress are provided to the Office of the Governor for review.

Headquarters for Texas 4-H Congress will be at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 707 East 11th Street, Austin, Texas 78701. Registration costs of $350.00 include hotel, meals, snacks, and production fees. Other costs that delegates may incur include transportation to and from Austin, meals in route to and from Austin, three (3) breakfast meals while in Austin, and incidental spending money.

If you would like more information on how to participate in Texas 4-H Congress contact the Extension Office.