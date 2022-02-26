Early voting ends Friday with low Brown County turnout

Early voting in the March 1 primary election ended Friday with a total of 2,803 voters casting ballots — 2,701 Republicans and 102 Democrats.

On Friday, 698 Republicans and 33 Democrats cast ballots for a total of 731, which was the best day in the two-week early voting period.

"I’m disappointed in the low turnout with all the local contested races," Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said. "I thought the turn-out would have been better."

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We still have not heard back from the Secretary of State in regards to our application for the Countywide Polling Place Program so voters will have to vote at their regular polling locations," Franks said.

Voting locations are:

101 Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105 Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Dr., Brownwood

109 Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 S, Brookesmith

113 New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek Rd., Brownwood

202, 204 Brown County Elections Office, 613 N Fisk St., Suite 200, Brownwood

212, 214 May Community Center, 19150 Hwy 183 N, May

215 Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303 Brownwood ISD Administration Bldg., 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood

306 First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Dr. (Highway 84), Early

307 First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket, TX 76432

308 Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

316, 318 Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Hwy. 183 N., Early

410 Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411 Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Ave, Brownwood (Sunday School Building )

417 Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 & Hwy 279