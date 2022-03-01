Commissioners court hears update on chaplaincy services

Until Friday, Leesa Stephens, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, had never assisted someone who'd just come from a house fire.

Good Samaritan is a partner in the Brown County Emergency Management Chaplain Services, and Stephens was among those who gave commissioners court members an update Monday morning on the partnership, which was announced at the end of January.

The chaplain services has responded to two house fires in the county since the partnership was announced, including a fire Friday that destroyed a home in the area of Corinna's Restaurant. The fire displaced a family of seven, including three children.

Stephens said she received a call Friday afternoon from emergency management coordinator Darrell Johnson about the fire.

"You know how it is on Friday afternoons," Stephens said. "Usually everybody’s gone. But I believe in God’s timing and I was still there and our associate director, Heather Thomas, was also in town. So when Darrell said '4 o'clock, we’ll bring them over,' we were there. I’ve not never in my adult life had the opportunity or the experience of working with someone who has just come from a house fire.

"The minute they walked in, the smoke smell just totally engulfed our business. While we got them food and we got them some clothes, I can tell you that what we did that day was listen. The mother was so concerned about her children. They were trying to be sure that the kids got picked up from school. I really feel like that while me met their physical needs that day, we were there for something more and that was to provide a listening ear."

North Lake Community Church is one of the partners involved in the chaplaincy program. The church's pastor, Ron Keener, recalled the partnership's involvement in both fires.

The first fire, on Feb. 4, displaced a mother and son in the Tamarack Mountain area, Keener told commissioners.

"Our partnership responded to them with food," Keener said. "We continue to be in contact and help support them. Then last Friday afternoon Darrell Johnston called me and he was on the scene of a major fire in the vicinity of Corina’s Restaurant. A double trailer home had burned. Once again pretty much everything was demolished and very few remains.

"I was able to go and minister to the mother and dad and pray with them. Darrell was already in contact with Good Samaritan Ministries and making arrangements for a meeting that afternoon for clothes and other items for the family. Can you imagine losing everything and watching that go up in flames?"

Keener thanked the commissioners court for “supporting and embracing this program. This is fairly unique in counties in Texas to have something like this. We wanted you to know that it’s working. What you’ve embraced and supported is moving forward and it’s helping families in Brown County.

"The beauty of it is we were prepared and we weren’t having to scramble and figure out what do we do next. We were prepared and jumped right in.”

Stephens said the partnership got the family clothed and found toys for the youngest child, who is 13 months old.

"We will continue to reach out to this family as they begin to relocate and their needs change," Stephens said.

“Public-private partnerships do work. When you work together and when they’re well organized and well structured, they can benefit the people in the county.”

Commissioner Joel Kelton said he has been through the experience of losing a business to a fire.

"I didn’t lose a home but I lost a business," Kelton said. "That alone is devastating but you still had a home to go to. I can’t imagine not having that either. It’s a pretty empty feeling.”