Empty Bowls is Thursday at the Brownwood Coliseum

Good Samaritan Ministries' Empty Bowls project will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Money raised through Empty Bowls goes toward the seven hunger ministries Good Samaritan operates.

For $10, each participant is treated to a simple lunch of soup, crackers and water, in addition to a ceramic bowl that's been painted by a member of the community.

“We are excited. The weather’s going to be good," Good Samaritan executive director Leesa Stephens said.

Participants can come at 10 a.m. and pay $20 to have an early shot at picking out a bowl, Stephens said.

This year's event is the first "live" Empty Bowls" since 2019. For the previous two years, Empty Bowls was held as a drive-through event because of COVID.

“Thanks to all of our food sponsors. Thanks to all of our area project sponsors. We’re just really excited to get the community back out to partner with us for this event," Stephens said.

The following Q and A is on the Good Samaritan Facebook page:

Q: When is this year’s event?

A: Thursday, March 3, at the Brownwood Coliseum 11 am –2 pm

Q: Will 2022 be an in-person event?

A: Yes, and we are so excited. After two years of drive-by events at the Good Samaritan building, we are looking forward to being back in the Coliseum where the Empty Bowls Project was held for many years. Even though we can’t predict what will be happening with the coronavirus, we will take necessary precautions to make this a safe, fun event for the community.

Q: What is the Empty Bowls concept?

A: The empty bowl serves as a reminder of the fight against hunger locally and globally. Those who do not have enough to eat often have only an empty bowl. The Empty Bowls Project provides the opportunity for the community to actively help fill the bowls of hungry individuals and families through paid admission to the event, donations and sponsorships.

Q: What about the bowls?

A: Community bowl painting for the Empty Bowls Project was suspended in 2021 because of the coronavirus. This year, however, a limited number of bowls have been purchased for the community to paint. All bowl painting will be done in January to allow time for them to go to Kohler for firing. Call Heather at 325-643-2273 for painting info.

Q: How does this project help the community?

A: Good Samaritan Ministries utilizes 90% of the Empty Bowls Project proceeds for the operation of the following local hunger ministries: Food Pantry, Food for Thought, Homebound Program, Homeless Boxes, the Deer Project, the Pig Project and the Mobile Food Pantry. The event also provides volunteer opportunities for family, church, business and school groups.

Q: What about the other 10% of the proceeds?

A: GSM donates the remaining 10% to an international hunger relief organization such as Samaritan’s Purse, Food for the Hungry or The Heifer Project to fight global hunger.

Q: Is hunger really a problem in Brown County?

A: Yes! GSM provides supplemental nutrition to an average of 600 families per month. We also provide weekend nutrition to approximately 250 chronically hungry schoolchildren on 15 area campuses. According to the latest Feeding America statistics, 14.8% of the population of Brown County is food insecure, meaning that they have limited or uncertain access to food.

Q: What is this year’s goal?

A: The Empty Bowls Project is Good Samaritan Ministries’ largest fundraising activity each year. Our goal is $50,000. Proceeds from this event supplement the other donations and grants we receive.

Q: What is the admission cost?

A: For each $10 admission ticket or minimum donation, participants receive a simple meal of soup, crackers and water. Soups will be donated by area restaurants. Bowls will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for participants to take home as a reminder that this event fights hunger both locally and globally.

Q: Are sponsorships available?

A: We need both Soup Sponsors and event sponsors. If you or your organization would like to be a sponsor, e-mail office@goodsambwd.org or call and talk with Leesa.

Q: Since this is a live event, will there be volunteer opportunities?

A: One of the blessings of a live event is all of the opportunities for volunteers to help out. We will need soup servers, bowl givers, set-up and clean-up crews. This is a great opportunity for families, businesses, church groups to get together and help out. If you would like to volunteer e-mail volunteer@goodsambwd.org or call and talk with Stacy.

Q: Is the Resale Store doing anything special for the Empty Bowls Project this year?

A: Yes! The Resale Store will hold its Empty Bowl sale on Saturday, March 19, in connection with the regular 3rd Saturday Sale. Those who attend the Empty Bowls Project can get a special preview-hour coupon which will give them first opportunity for the designer handbags, art, home décor, collector edition items and many other one-of-a-kind things that we have been saving all year for the Empty Bowls Project. Watch our Facebook page for information about these items leading up to that sale. Proceeds from the Resale Store support the operation of our hunger programs.

Q: How can I help?

A; Plan to attend the Empty Bowls Project. After two years of no live event, we want to once again fill the Brownwood Coliseum. Get a group of friends to volunteer the day of the event. Be a financial sponsor. PRAY for Good Samaritan Ministries not only for this event but year round.