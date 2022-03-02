Brownwood police report arrests in recent incidents

Brownwood police released details Wednesday on two unrelated weekend arrests.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Adrian Raul Lopez

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4400 block of Redbird on a domestic disturbance call.

Officers met with the female victim and her mother outside the residence. Officers observed marks and scratches consistent with a physical altercation. They entered the residence and met with a male who explained he and the victim were arguing for some time and he grabbed her by the shoulder to try and get her to speak with him in the bedroom. He denied any further physical contact.

Based on the information and evidence observed, 26-year-old Adrian Raul Lopez was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail on a charge of assault against a family member.

Paul Eli Snyder

At 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Lilli’s Food Mart in the 1200 block of Austin on a trespassing report. The caller phoned the PD to report that a subject was in the drive thru who had a trespass warning for that property.

When officers arrived, they observed the described vehicle leaving the area. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle, confirm its identification initiate a traffic stop. The driver was confirmed to be

The driver exited the vehicle and immediately commented to officers, “She asked me to go up there.” The driver was interviewed as well as the female victim at the convenience store. Through the interviews and computer checks, it was determined the driver had sought out the victim on several occasions in an attempt to get close to her. The investigation demonstrated the driver was committing an act of stalking.

32-year-old Paul Eli Snyder of Brownwood was arrested on charges criminal trespass of the store as well as stalking.

Aggravated robbery arrests

Additionally, Brownwood police arrested two 19-year-old Early men, Luis Alberto Ortiz and Tod Alexander Zoltak, on Monday on aggravated robbery charges in connection with a Jan. 25 incident.

The victim told police he was picked up by some friends and driven to Gordon Wood Stadium, planning to play music, police said. The victim said he was strangled to a point of unconsciousness and assaulted by suspects who were committing the theft of the victim's property. The victim sustained a fractured nose and laceration, police said.