Three Brown County races headed for May 24 runoff

Shane Britton, who finished first in a four-way race for Brown County judge in Tuesday's Republican Party primary election, said he'll "campaign harder than ever" as he prepares to face incumbent Paul Lilly in a May 24 runoff election, while Lilly said he's "confident of victory in the runoff."

"I'm honored that the voters trusted me," Britton said Tuesday night at the Brown County Elections Office. "We've still got a little bit of work to do between now and May 24 but we're going to take a few days off, and then we're going to hit it hard and we're going to campaign harder than ever in the next 84 days.

"This is about what I expected. It doesn't surprise me at all. The turnout's low and I'm disappointed in the turnout. As far as the percentage, it's about what I expected."

Lilly said via email Wednesday morning, "I was a bit surprised Shane did as well as he did, considering his tumultuous past. However, I am excited about the next step in the election process and I am confident of victory."

A total of three Brown County races are headed for the May 24 runoff following Tuesday's primary. In addition to the race for county judge, races for county commissioner in Precinct 2 and justice of the peace in Precinct 4 will be decided in the runoff.

Vote totals in opposed races, according to unofficial results from the elections office, are:

County judge

1. Shane Britton — 2,293 votes (38.04 percent)

2. Paul Lilly — 1,575 votes (25.92 percent)

3. Terry Blevins — 1,129 votes (18.58 percent)

4. Molly Kay Smith — 1,080 votes (17.36 percent)

County commissioner Precinct 2

1. Joel Kelton — 493 votes (45.78 percent)

2. Jeff Hoskinson — 317 votes (29.43 percent)

3. Bo E. Allen — 267 votes (24.79 percent)

County commissioner Precinct 4

Larry Traweek — 886 votes (62.88 percent)

George Allen Huseman — 523 votes (37.12 percent)

Justice of the peace Precinct 3

Bryan Thompson — 1,301 votes (80.16 percent)

Brian Edwards — 322 votes (19.84 percent)

Justice of the peace Precinct 4

1. Ted Perez — 495 votes (35.90 percent)

2. H.Q. Thomas — 389 votes (28.21 percent)

3. Rusty Howell — 260 votes (18.85 percent)

4. Andre "Dre" Smoot — 235 votes (17.04 percent)

Unopposed candidates

Brown County attorney — Jennifer W. Broughton, 5,276 votes

District clerk — Cheryl Jones, 5,469 votes

County clerk — Sharon Ferguson, 5,413 votes

County treasurer — Ann Krpoun, 5,276 votes

County surveyor — Don King, 5,242 votes

JP Precinct 1 — Doug Hurt, 1,539 votes

JP Precinct 2 — Harold Hogan, 1301 votes

Republican Party chairman — Robert Porter, 2,629 votes