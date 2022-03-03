Brookesmith 'Patriotics' students host Q&A with candidates

Special to the Bulletin

BROOKESMITH — Brookesmith High School students who are part of a class called Patriotics hosted a Q&A session Monday with Brown County judge candidates Shane Britton and Terry Blevins.

Brookesmith teacher Jana Primrose teaches the curriculum, which focuses on teaching students to become actively involved citizens who vigorously defend the liberties of “We the People.”

Patriotics came into development in January 2021 following the events on Capitol Hill on January 6th, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Its purpose was to teach students the importance of active patriotism from American citizens pertaining to knowing and defending liberties as stated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, notably the Bill of Rights.

Additionally, students are taught the importance of participating in a citizen’s right to vote, and how important every vote is. Primrose, an elected official herself as a member of the Zephyr ISD Board of Trustees, has shared with her students how she won her position by two votes in the 2016 election.

At Monday's Q&A, Brookesmith junior and senior students posed questions for the candidates that covered issues including county judge qualifications, election integrity, the county crime rate in relation to the invasion of the Texas border, government transparency, local economic concerns and citizens’ right of consent.

During the flow of conversation between the candidates and students, additional questions emerged.

Seniors Grant Featherston, Savanna Hancock, Conner Heard and Tristen Slayton along with Juniors Sharon Beth Bradley and Elida Uvalle questioned the candidates. The remainder of the high school student body was in attendance as the audience.