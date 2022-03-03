Brownwood High choir sending several to state competition

Special to the Bulletin

Twenty BHS Choir students competed at the Region 7 UIL Choir Solo & Ensemble Contest on Saturday, February 26 in Stephenville. First-division medals were earned for Class 1 Solo, Class 2 Solo, and Class 1 Ensemble.

Students who earned a first-division medal for their Class 2 Solo and Ensemble were Eileen Zelidon-Salazar, Aqua Garcia, Olivia Gonzales, Addison Bennett and Emma Stegemoller.

State qualifiers included the following students: Elena Sandoval (Solo), John (Jack) Field (Solo, Ensemble), Seth Adkins (Solo, Ensemble), Claire Clayton (Solo, Ensemble), Kate Yantis (Solo, Ensemble), Destynee Gomez (Solo), Kyla Tressler (Solo), Langston Barnes (Ensemble), and Kinnison Harvey (Ensemble).