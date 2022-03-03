Mills County defendant laughs as woman tells of effect of assault

Michael Gonzalez, sentenced to 70 years in prison for assaulting his former girlfriend, smiled and laughed in a Mills County courtroom Wednesday as the woman told how the assault had impacted her life.

Gonzalez, 26, was sentenced after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury against a family member with a deadly weapon.

According to a press release from District Attorney Micheal Murray's office:

First Assistant District Attorney Elisha Bird presented evidence during the seven-day trial that on Nov. 20, 2020, Gonzalez brutally assaulted his girlfriend while at their residence and then left her unconscious at a hospital in Killeen.

Medical evidence showed that Gonzalez's girlfriend sustained life threatening injuries that were the result of blunt force trauma. Bird presented testimony of two doctors who treated the victim — an emergency room doctor from Advent Health and a general surgeon from Baylor Scott and White where the victim was transferred for surgery.

Both doctors believed the victim's injuries posed a substantial risk of death. Bird also presented evidence that the emergency room doctor had to remove a large ball of hair from the victim's trachea. Further evidence indicated Gonzalez cut the victim's hair off and forcibly shoved the hair down the victim's throat while she was unconscious.

Medical evidence also showed dozens of separate injuries to the victim — including a footprint shaped bruise to her side, hemorrhaging in both eyes, bruising covering her from head to toe and a laceration that extended several inches across the victim's chest.

Before assessing a prison sentence, the jury also heard evidence that Gonzalez had no remorse from his actions and continued to act in a disruptive and threatening manner when while being held in custody. The victim and law enforcement testified Gonzalez was involved with narcotics and made many statements indicating an intent to continue acting in a violent manner.

Gonzalez's attorney asked the jury to give Gonzalez probation. Bird presented evidence that Gonzalez had been unable to successfully complete a previous misdemeanor probation and that Gonzalez violated a previous emergency protective order.