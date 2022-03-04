Coggin Intermediate robotic team takes first place at contest

Special to the Bulletin

Coggin Intermediate School robotics students earned a first-place championship at a Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) robotics competition earlier this month in San Angelo.

In the competition — known as Build: Widgets — teams of two to four students build a robot that must perform a variety of specific tasks on the challenge field. Matches consist of a 30-second autonomous period followed by a 90-second driver-controlled period.

During the 30-second autonomous period, robots move on their own to accomplish tasks and earn points. At the end of the autonomous period, referees assess points and penalties before starting the 90-second, driver-controlled period. During the driver-controlled period, teams remotely control their robot to accomplish tasks and earn points. Referees again assess points and calculate the total match score.

“Students design, build, and program robots to investigate solutions and solve problems,” said Amber Shipman, one of the two teachers who coached the Coggin Intermediate team. “Students may have to scratch one idea and start another design until the robot performs tasks at hand with perfection. This process is ongoing even on competition days. Students work in teams to collaborate with others and share ideas to investigate, create, and test the best possible solutions.”

Students and their teachers, Shipman and Sherri Land, worked together since September to build and program the the robots.

The Coggin Intermediate fourth and fifth-grade students participated in the Intermediate group challenge and earned first place as champions of the competition. They understood the technicalities of the twenty-one-page game manual and programmed their robots to perform efficient but simple tasks. Evan Smith, one of the fifth-grade members, worked on the program coding issues. “We have to make the program run smoothly from each zone and get the Legos, without running into the walls,” Evan said.

Two sixth-grade team members participated in the Advanced group challenge, consisting of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students, many of whom had participated in challenges since third grade, and they had newer devices to utilize. While the Coggin Intermediate sixth-grade team didn’t come out on top at the competition, they saw firsthand the importance of quick problem-solving, teamwork, clear communication, and coolness under pressure.

Students from area schools including Early Middle School and Cross Classical Academy competed.

“Robotics is definitely a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics) activity all the way,” Shipman said. “Students benefit in so many other subjects as well. We get students thinking outside the box with a hands-on experience working in collaboration with fellow students of varying age groups to solve problems. I enjoy teaching the students about collaboration, failure, and success.”

Shipman said technology continues to move forward, and she hope to see an even stronger program next year. "I want to start the audition process sooner, so that the teams advancing have more time to work together to finalize their designs," Shipman said. "I would love to get our third graders involved as well. We will need all new robots for next year because the ones we used this year are outdated.

“If we can get more students interested in and involved in robotics at a younger age, more students are likely to become interested in joining an elective featuring robotics in junior high or high school. And later, as students graduate and start looking at careers for adulthood, perhaps this would open up more job possibilities in their future. I can’t wait to see what next year holds."