Empty Bowls returns: 'So good to see so many people'

Good Samaritan Ministries' Empty Bowls project returned to the Brownwood Coliseum Thursday after a two-year absence, and community members showed they hadn't forgotten the importance of fighting hunger in Brown County.

“We are extremely pleased with the turnout for our first live event since 2019," Good Samaritan Ministries executive director Leesa Stephens said. "Our soup sponsors came through in a very big way. They seemed to be very excited. We had an abundance of soup."

Because of COVID, Empty Bowls consisted of drive-through events in 2020 and 2021.

Good Samaritan didn't have a final tally Friday but the ministry served about 700 people exceeded its $50,000 goal, Stephens said.

"We know that we started with over 800 hand-painted bowls," Stephens said. "We ran out of our hand-painted bowls. We’re still tallying proceeds and we’re still letting people buy a chance on that beautiful handmade Empty Bowls quilt. We’re running that through March 19 and the culmination of Empty Bowls 2022 will be the Resale Store’s Empty Bowls sale on March 19 from 10 to 2.

"Our goal was $50,000 and we know that we surpassed that, and that’s a big thank-you to the community," Stephens said. "Eighty volunteers, more than 100 gallons of soup from restaurants, great entertainment coordinated by Howard Payne University. It was just so good to see so many people. We’re beyond pleased.”

Proceeds from Empty Bowls goes to support the seven hunger ministries Empty Bowls operates.

"After such a layoff, it appears that the community does indeed still believe in not only the mission of Good Samaritan, but the purpose behind the Empty Bowls project, and we are already talking about Empty Bowls 2023," Stephens said.