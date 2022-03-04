HPU’s School of Nursing hosts open house

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s School of Nursing recently welcomed approximately 200 guests, including members of the community, prospective students and HPU personnel, to an Open House event at the school’s new location in HPU’s Thompson Academic Complex. The Open House featured tours by nursing students, faculty and staff; a message from HPU President Dr. Cory Hines; and light refreshments provided by Sodexo.

New equipment highlighted during the event included a high-fidelity patient simulator programmed to listen and respond to students using artificial intelligence. Students also demonstrated infant simulators for shaken baby syndrome, alcohol withdrawal syndrome and seizure care.

Other additions to the school’s facility include a critical care area equipped with electronic health record simulators and medication administration software; a health assessment area with an integrated diagnostic headboard and exam tables; a pharmacology area with a dose medication administration system; and newly renovated classrooms.

“Through the blessings in gifts from our community partners, HPU is able to provide excellent nursing education and simulation, allowing for our students to be competent in health care environments,” said Dr. Nina Ouimette, dean of the School of Nursing.

HPU’s School of Nursing’s baccalaureate degree in nursing is nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org) and is affirmed by the Texas Board of Nursing. For more information about the nursing program at HPU, please visit www.hputx.edu/nursing.