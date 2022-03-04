Ranchers should prepare now for 2023 animal antibiotic guidelines

Brownwood Bulletin

Under the guidance, FDA stated several antibiotics familiar to ranchers and other livestock owners will no longer be available OTC.

The intent of the new antibiotic guidance is to ensure animal drugs that contain antimicrobials important for humans are not being overused or used incorrectly.

There are many antibiotics used in both human and animal medicine, and there’s concern that overuse or misuse of those medicines can contribute to antimicrobial resistance. FDA has been updating its antimicrobial medication guidelines for several years now. This is the latest update in a string of changes to the way ranchers can access medication for livestock use.

OTC antibiotics used in animal feed and drinking water moved to Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) or prescription status in 2017.

Lincomycin, oxytetracycline, penicillin G procaine and benzathine, sulfadimethoxine, and tylosin are currently available mainly as injectables but with a few intramammary tubes and boluses.

By June 11, 2023, labels of those remaining OTC antibiotics will be required to read: Caution: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian.

What this means for ranchers is that they will need a veterinarian-client-patient relationship, or VCPR, in place to access those antibiotics after June 2023. That doesn’t mean they’ll have to buy those antibiotics from their veterinarian, but they will need a prescription from the veterinarian to purchase them.

Veterinarians may make medical judgements and prescribe medications, including antimicrobials or antibiotics, for livestock if the veterinarian believes the owner will follow their instructions.

Although many of us prefer to worry about tomorrow’s troubles tomorrow, the year 2023 will be here before we know it. So, it’s recommended that ranchers or livestock owners who don’t already have a good relationship with a trusted veterinarian start seeking one out and establish that relationship now. Because you’re going to need that VCPR to make sure you have access to those antibiotics when you need them.

More information on the antibiotic guidance is available at fda.gov/animal-veterinary.

Is it time to replace a yard tree?

If the trees and shrubs in your yard/landscape have some age on them it is probably time to make some close inspections patiently then decide if replacing that plant is the best option. Two droughts and last year’s the recent weeklong freeze are resulting in dead and damaged trees and shrubs.

With shrubs and trees and woody vines assessing damage can start with the twigs, they should be pliable or springy. A simple scratch test or cut test can reveal the damage. If you see green good if you see brown not good. The horticultural experts are saying you may wait until the plants leaf back out this spring. If you heavily prune or cut them back now that may stimulate new growth which a later frost will harm and that might finish off heavily damaged trees and shrubs.

We are seeing lots of trees with broken limbs due to winter damage and trees with split trunks. Again, be patient as most of our trees and shrubs put on new growth around Easter. Many live oaks are dropping all their leaves and may appear to have oak wilt disease.

If you do decide to replace trees or shrubs, I suggest being very picky about the variety of plant you purchase as a replacement. Several of the “old standby” varieties have not done very well in the last 3 years or so.

After consulting with specialists, nursery owners and long-time landscape managers there are a few varieties of trees and shrubs that appear to have survived, grown, and have fewer problems in our area. The list includes:

Trees

Chinkapin Oak – Has some resistance to oak wilt

Bur Oak -Resistance to oak wilt but overly large acorns easily thrown from lawn mowers

Arizona Cypress- Needs large space

Arizona Walnut – May not be readily available

Chinese Pistache

Red Bud – Some trees damaged/rolled in recent freeze

Mexican Plum

Mountain Laurel

Shrubs

Abelia

Mexican Buckeye -? Availability

Red Buckeye -? Availability

Indian Hawthorn – Needs full sun

Cenizo (Purple Sage)

There are many other varieties of trees and shrubs that will grow in our area and there are always exceptions Those listed above have some what proven to survive and thrive with limited management and assistance.

Finding the kind of tree/shrub may not be easy. Supplies may be limited still as a result of last year’s winter storm.