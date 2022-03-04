Spring Break: Arrive alive, don’t drink and drive

Special to the Bulletin

Spring Break can be a particularly dangerous and deadly time on Texas roadways. Each Spring Break, too many young, promising lives are cut short due to the fateful and regrettable decision to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.

In an effort to stop this deadly trend, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program and The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are partnering to raise awareness on impaired driving during the Spring Break holiday. The message is for everyone to arrive at their destination sober, safe, and smiling.

Even one life lost is too many. This campaign reminds young adults to know how they are getting home before they start drinking. There are many ways to find a sober ride home, such as asking a friend or family member to be a designated driver, taking mass transit, or using a rideshare service.

“We want everyone to have a happy and safe Spring Break, one that they will remember for years to come, but for all the right reasons,” said AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Courtney Parrott, Brown County. “We’ve partnered with TxDOT to help remind drivers that even one drink before driving is when impairment begins. Under no circumstance is it ever OK to drink and drive. This behavior is illegal, it is deadly, and it is selfish. Do everyone a favor: If you will be drinking during Spring Break, or for any occasion, plan ahead for a sober ride.”

In Texas, it is illegal for anyone under 21 to consume alcohol. The state’s legal limit for intoxication is .08 blood or breath alcohol concentration (BAC) for those over the age 21. Law enforcement officers can arrest drivers for having a BAC below .08 with probable cause based on the driver’s behavior. Drivers under the influence of alcohol may face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and could lose their license.

Watch UR BAC and TxDOT also strongly encourage partygoers to exercise caution in overdosing on alcohol. Know the signs of an alcohol overdose and when someone needs emergency medical care. If any of the following signs after drinking are observed, do not hesitate to request emergency assistance:

Unconsciousness

Vomiting

Seizures

Slow breathing

Slow heart rate

Clammy skin

Delayed responses

Low body temperature

Skin or lips turning blue

Paleness

Celebrate with a Plan

This Spring Break, the Watch UR BAC program and TxDOT urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out. If planning on drinking, plan how to safely travel without driving.

Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive—even after only one alcoholic beverage. Designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Suspect a motorist on the road is driving drunk or intoxicated? Call 911 immediately.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.