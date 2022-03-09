Christian Women Job Corps dinner-auction set for April 26

Gene Deason / Special to the Bulletin

The annual Heart of Texas Christian Women’s Job Corps dinner fund-raiser and live dessert auction will return this year, following its cancellation in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The dinner featuring a Southwest theme and menu will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1815 Coggin Ave., Brownwood.

Individual tickets cost $25 each and are now available from the CWJC office at 2410 Coggin Ave., and from members of the local board. Table sponsorships are also available at various levels. The Grand Canyon table with 16 dinner tickets costs $1,200; the Mojave table with eight dinner tickets costs $800; the Sonora table with eight dinner tickets costs $300; and the Arizona table with six dinner tickets costs $250. Varying levels of recognition are included in the table packages. The CWJC office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office telephone number is (325) 643-1788.

The meal will be cooked by Troy Evans, and a live auction of desserts hosted by Rex Tackett and Jill Evans will begin around 6:45 p.m.

Christian Women's Job Corps seeks to equip women, in a Christian environment, for life and employment. The Heart of Texas Christian Women's Job Corps helps women each year gain self-confidence, purpose, direction and hope for their future by offering life skills, job skills, mentoring, and Bible study. Class sessions are offered each spring and fall, with formal graduation ceremonies capping each session.

Several businesses, organizations, and individuals have already agreed to sponsor tables at the dinner and auction this year. They include Matthew Williams-State Farm, Citizens National Bank, Big Country Ford-Lincoln, The Chatfield Assisted Living, Bruner Motors, Jacobs Family Pharmacy, Kohler, Shane E. Oliver-Allstate, Hendrick Health, the Wells Team-Keller Williams Realty, the Butler Family, the Jackson family, and the Rogers Family.

Casey Moore has been executive site director of the Heart of Texas CWJC since 2016. Wendy McNeeley is board president. Bettie Evans is co-founder, and Mary Cronier is WMU representative.