Brookesmith ISD: Bond proposition includes new facilities and renovations

Special to the Bulletin

The Brookesmith ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the District’s Facility Committee to call for a $9.95 million bond package for the May 7, 2022, Election.

The District’s Facility Committee developed and recommended the bond package, representing a cross-section of the community, including local citizens, business leaders, parents, and school staff. The committee studied the impact of the incoming solar farm and BISD financial information. Through a series of Committee meetings, members met to assess and prioritize key areas of focus, which included potential new facilities as well as maintenance and renovations to existing campuses, before making their recommendation.

If the voters approve, the bond will be used to finance the key areas of focus to include a new athletic complex with UIL compliant track for school and community use, a football field, concessions, restrooms and support space. Other district-wide improvements include restrooms, windows, and the vocational ag shop renovation.

For additional information regarding the bond program, visit the school website at www.brookesmithisd.net or call the school administration office at 325-643-3023