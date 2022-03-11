Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

March

15 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair Horse Show

15 – County Deadline Junior/Intermediate Photography Categories

16 – 4-H Photography Workshop 4:30pm at the Extension Office

21 – Deadline to Order State Fair Lamb/Goat Tags

23 – 4-H Photography Workshop 4:30pm at the Extension Office

23 – Deadline to Submit Junior/Intermediate Photos

26 – Brown County Youth Fair Horse Validation

Brown County Youth Fair horse show

The Brown County Youth Fair Horse Show will be held on May 29th at the Brown County Rodeo Arena.

March 15 – Deadline to Enter the Horse Show

March 26 – Horse Validation at the Rodeo Arena

May 29 – Horse Show at the Rodeo Arena

Major stock show passes

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office: Houston Stock Show, Austin Stock Show.

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are not going to be participating or have any other questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Photography Workshop Series

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography workshop on Wednesday March 16th 4:30pm at the Brown County Extension Office. Bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office. Below are the deadlines to turn in photos to the Brown County Extension Office:

Junior and Intermediate Categories due to the Extension Office – March 15th

Junior and Intermediate PHOTOS due to the Extension Office- March 23rd

our photos must be formatted into the correct size:

Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

Senior Photos due the Extension Office – April 8

Your photos must be formatted into the correct size:

Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office.

Deadlines for 4-H contest

March 15 – JR/INT Photography

March 23 – Horse/Livestock/FCH Quiz Bowl

April 11 – District 7 4-H Roundup

State fair lamb/goat tags

If you are in 4-H and planning on participating at the State Fair in Dallas with lamb/goat you will need to purchase a tag. The cost is $17 per tag. The deadline to order tags is March 21. Changes for 2022 include:

Sheep and goats

The State Fair of Texas is requiring validation for registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does.

In 2021, Texas Lamb and Goat Validation announced the introduction of the Roll-over Breeding Sheep and Breeding Goat program.

Any breeng animal validated during the Fall 2021 validation period is eligible to be exhibited by that exhibitor through the Fall 2024 show season.

State steer tags and heifer validation

It is hard to believe that it is already that time again to purchase state steer tags. If you are planning on showing a steer in any 2022-2023 major stock shows you must purchase a state validation tag. The state has increased the cost for steer tags therefore, the cost is $22 per tag and the deadline to purchase a tag is April 18th. Please come contact the Extension Office to purchase your steer tag.

If you have a heifer that was not validated in October 2021 or if you are changing ownership and are planning to participate in a major stock show before November 2022, that heifer will need to be validated in June the cost will be $15 per heifer. If you are not planning to show a heifer at West Texas Fair, State Fair, or Heart of Texas you will have another opportunity to validate in October 2021. Contact the Extension Office by April 18.

4-H horse validation -- March 1 to May 1

Validation is required for showing at district or state horse shows, and its purpose is to certify that ownership requirements have been met. The horse mustT be owned solely by the 4-H member, his/her parents (biological or stepparents), brother, sister, grandparents, or legal guardian. Horses under lease to, but not owned by any of the named persons, do not qualify. Horses owned in partnership or jointly with any person other than those previously listed do not meet ownership requirements. The horse validation process will be completed electronically using the 4-H Connect online management system.

All 4-H members who wish to show at the District Show or the State 4-H Horse Show will be required to validate their horse(s) on the 4-H Online system. Horse validation is completed for each horse and will cover all 4-H youth members in that family profile. When validating your horse(s) on 4-H Connect, you will select only one 4-H youth member to conduct the validation under. Once a horse is validated, validation paid, and you begin registering for the District Horse Show, the validated horse(s) can be moved to the appropriate 4-H member(s) that will be exhibiting the horse in the show.

Validation will be open from March 1 to MAY 1. Any horse validated before or after this date will not be accepted. An illustrated step-by-step instruction guide for families is available for download and reference on both the Texas 4-H website (http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/) and the Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science – Equine Science website (http://animalscience.tamu.edu/academics/equine/state-4h-show/). Validation cost for each horse is $10.00 from March 1st – April 15th. From April 16th – May 1st validation cost for each horse is $20.00. Credit Card will be the only acceptable form of payment. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

The 2022 district horse show will be held in San Angelo, Texas on June 14th.

District 7 round up

District 7 4-H Roundup is on Friday, April 29th at the Grape Creek Baptist Church and Texas A&M Research. It will consist of many events that Brown County 4-Hers can compete in, such as public speaking, fashion show, Share - the - Fun, and educational presentations. All age divisions are eligible to participate in the District 7 4-H Round Up. We ask that you notify the Extension Office by April 7th if you are planning to participate in D-7 4-H Roundup. If you would like more information, contact Nick Gonzales.

Texas 4-H Congress

Texas 4-H Congress is a four-day (July 17 – 20) mock legislative experience for 4-H members in grades 9th to 12th (at the time of the event). During this time, 4-H members assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists, and press corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youth. These bills are assigned to the appropriate committee, debated in committee meetings, and then on the floor of the House or Senate. If a bill is successful in negotiation and the legislative debate in all three stages, it is delivered to the Governor of Texas 4-H Congress for his or her signature or veto. Copies of all the bills that are signed into law during Texas 4-H Congress are provided to the Office of the Governor for review.

Headquarters for Texas 4-H Congress will be at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 707 East 11th Street, Austin, Texas 78701. Registration costs of $350.00 include hotel, meals, snacks, and production fees. Other costs that delegates may incur include transportation to and from Austin, meals in route to and from Austin, three (3) breakfast meals while in Austin, and incidental spending money.

If you would like more information on how to participate in Texas 4-H Congress contact the Extension Office.