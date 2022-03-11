Brown County Christian School hosts Art with A Heart

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Christian School held its first-ever art show and silent auction entitled “Art with A Heart.”

Brown County’s principal, William Hoffman, drew inspiration from his previous school for the event. “The school I worked for in Durant, Oklahoma, held an event with the same title that allowed students and staff to showcase their talents from paintings to sculptures," Hoffman said. "It was one of my favorite events because it allowed the arts to be showcased. When we moved here, my heart desired to do this in Brown County. It was amazing to see the submissions that came in.”

The school opened up submissions to community members, churches, and of course, the BCCS students. Hoffman continued, “Thank you to Common Grounds Coffeehouse for donating our prizes. Thank you so much to our amazing community, churches, parents, students, and staff. You all made this event a success, and I cannot wait until next year for it to happen again.”

The Art with a Heart event had two purposes:

• Showcase artists

• Raise money for the school’s Heritage Heart Scholarship fund.

“Our school has a scholarship program that parents can apply for and receive an awarded amount to help with some of the costs of tuition, especially in today’s time when families are watching their finances to have this as an option that can help a family is a blessing," Hoffman said.

"We strive to be as affordable and low cost as possible, and I know the sacrifice it is for parents to choose private education.”

If you’d like to donate to the scholarship fund, you can go to bcc.school/donate and do it online or stop by the school in person. While the year is quickly coming to a close, the school is gearing up for the next school year.

Brown County Christian School holds classes for students aged Pre-K3 to Twelfth grade. Hoffman said, “Enrollment is open for the remainder of this year at a pro-rated rate. The Pre-K program is not like a typical daycare. It is a full-day program that allows students to become prepared for kindergarten.

Enrollment for the next school year is right around the corner. The school is looking to venture back into some areas laid down and pioneer some new things. The school wants the community to know the school exists to provide a safe learning environment and bring education from a Christian perspective.

"We love our local public schools, and my heart is to work together to provide quality education and opportunities for all families in Brown County and beyond,” Hoffman said. For more information visit bcc.school or call the office 325-641-2223 to set up a time to talk to administration and see the school.