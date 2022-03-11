Cross Classical Academy students win Daughters of Republic of Texas essay contest

Mary Lee Bailey Shelton / Special to the Bulletin

Essays written by Cross Classical Academy students Isaiah Marshall and Noelle Woods won top honors for their grade levels in a local essay contest.

The duo took top spots in Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas annual Texas History Essay Contest.

“I like to write, and I like history, especially Texas history,” seventh grader Isaiah said. “I’m proud to be a Texan, and I’m proud of Texas history."

The seventh-grade topic was Sam Houston, and he titled it, Freedom Fighter. Isaiah put himself in the saddle with the Texas hero, describing the sights, sounds and emotions Houston experienced during different periods of his life.

Whizzz! A deadly, barbed arrow of the Creek Indians screamed into Sam Houston’s groin. “Get the nurse!” a lieutenant cried. “No! Houston must keep fighting!” proclaimed Sam Houston, in his typical, third person way of speech. Although excruciatingly painful, Houston commanded the lieutenant to yank out the arrow immediately. Houston continued to fight until the Indians had been driven back. Miraculously, Houston survived. This is just one example of the incredible man with a brave and daring heart, known as Sam Houston. Houston loved Texas and was a major contributor to its independence. -- Seventh-grader Isaiah Marshall

Isaiah said his research revealed how brave Texans were during the Revolution, and how shrewd Houston was to take his time to attack Mexico’s forces, and to catch them by surprise. The seventh-grader said the most interesting part of his research was a field trip to Washington-on-the-Brazos and seeing history brought to life with reenactments of real events.

Noelle, a fourth-grader, wrote her essay in the form of Jose Antonio Navarro’s journal. Navarro was the fourth-grade topic, and Woods titled it A Fight for Freedom.

The young writer decided on the journal format “just to make it more interesting,” she said. But by far the most interesting thing she learned writing the essay was how Navarro decided to leave Mexico for Texas, was imprisoned, suffered horrifically, almost died, but escaped.

The Santa Fe Expedition was a horrific mess. We got lost. The Mexican guides abandoned us. Indians harassed us. We were hungry and thirsty and homesick. We didn’t expect what would happen when we got there. Instead of being welcomed, we were arrested and imprisoned. I was treated the worst of all the men there. They told they were going to execute me. Miraculously, I escaped from the dusty, dirty, disgusting dungeon-like prison. When I finally retired, I was overjoyed to see a horizon. -- Fourth-grader Noelle Woods

“Navarro loved Texas, and he wanted to help Texas, and he helped write the Texas Declaration of Independence," Noelle said.

For the annual essay contests the DRT Historian General and the Historic Education Committee choose topics about leaders important to the founding of Texas as a Republic. They choose two topics, one for fourth-graders and one for seventh-graders.

“The Texas History Essay Contest is an important part of our year,” said Brownwood’s DRT President Julie Welker. “Our chapter is proud to promote the DRT’s goals to educate, research, preserve, and protect the history of the Republic of Texas for all future generations.”

DRT objectives are:

• Perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas.

• Encourage historical research into the earliest records of Texas, especially those relating to the Revolution of 1835 and the events which followed.

• Foster the preservation of documents and relics and encourage the publication of records of individual service of the soldiers and patriots of the Republic and other source material for the history of Texas.

• Promote the celebration of Texas Honor Days.

• Secure and memorialize historic spots by erecting markers thereon, and to cherish and preserve the unity of Texas, as achieved and established by the fathers and mothers of the Texas Revolution.

Any woman 16 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States of America on Feb. 29, 1846, is eligible to join the DRT.

Those interested in information about joining the local chapter may email Welker at jwelker@hputx.edu.