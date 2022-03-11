TGIF: Struggling to jump-start my ‘oughta-biography’

Do you think it’s a good idea to share personal goals? Advice from authoritative online sources is inconclusive.

First, there’s the example often offered to people trying to lose weight or to kick unhealthy habits like smoking. The idea is that a companion will be there to offer praise when you succeed and encouragement when you backslide.

On the other hand, there’s the argument that telling others about your goal can work against you, because sometimes merely telling someone you want to do something can trick yourself into thinking you’ve made more progress toward that goal than has actually been made.

The question posed at the start is actually rhetorical, because one major goal I’ve taken upon myself has already been shared with others in my family. That’s because it was a member of my family who prompted me to do it.

Last summer, as a birthday gift, my sister paid the cost for me to publish a book. So, she knows about it. My proofreader/wife knows about it. I assume members of my sister’s immediate family know about it. Now, you know about it too.

For decades, I’ve harbored notions of writing a book — perhaps even the great American novel. Around age 30, I concluded that I haven’t lived the hardscrabble type of life that lends itself to producing compelling prose. More recently, I’ve decided that authors don’t need to live such a life to write about it; rather, they just need to have a good imagination and do some research.

Now, almost all the barriers to such a novel have been removed. I’m retired, so there’s no fulltime job standing in my way. I have a lifetime of experiences from which to draw — assuming I can remember any of them. And now, I have tangible support from my family. Not only has my sister paid the bill, my wife serves as a constant encourager. Whenever we have a day with nothing planned, she mentions that I could always write a chapter in my book.

Yes, I know. Boy, how I know.

I realize that all of those so-called barriers are basically excuses. The primary barrier to writing this book is my willingness to do the work.

The gift from my sister is from an online publishing service called StoryWorth, and this outfit is much like that companion who walks along with you in support. The company sends out an email every Monday morning with a suggested question for you to write about.

The book you ultimately (or should I say, hopefully) produce is an autobiography, something that might be handed down to subsequent generations as a lasting chronicle from one of their ancestors. The idea is to upload one chapter a week for a year, including any photos you want to add, and when it’s all done, your family has this book of first-person reflections.

I embraced the project from the start. I finished a chapter every week beginning in August, and everything was going strong into November. That’s when I hit a wall. Instead of an autobiography, it has become an “oughta-biography.” Now that the month of March has arrived, I’m a solid three months behind.

I’m accustomed to working against a deadline, but this is pushing it — even for me.

Putting the label of “chapter” on these weekly installments is rather deceptive. So far, the dozen or so chapters I’ve completed have been in the range of 1,500 to 2,000 words. That’s still something of an accomplishment when you consider that these weekly visits in the newspaper are typically around 800-900 words. Still, even with the topics already established, an effort must be made.

The book publisher has a list of dozens of possible subjects, and I’m given the option of writing about one, of rejecting it and choosing a different topic from its list, or of writing about anything else I’d like. So far, my chapters have been selected from the list the publisher provides, although I have rejected a couple and picked others.

Among the topics that have been suggested which I’ve already written about include my favorite songs, my first car, other careers I considered, favorite subjects in school, and good advice my mother gave me.

The topic that arrived in my inbox that caused me to stumble, however, was one about my grandparents. Initially, I had wanted to skip this one and ask for a different question, because two of my grandparents died before I was born, and a third died before my fourth birthday. I really knew only one grandparent. While I could write an entire book about her, much less one chapter, I felt I needed to do justice to the others if I was going to write anything at all.

Then, I resolved to do something that I wasn’t sure the publishers had necessarily intended. I decided to do some research.

I called my sister for her recollections about the grandmother we both had known. Then I contacted cousins on either side of my family to learn what their parents had told them about our shared grandparents. I doubt very much of it will get into the book, but what a wealth of information I’ve collected. So, there’s the wall. It’s a lot of work, and in retirement I’ve become handy at avoiding a lot of work.

I considered making this a spring break project, but that didn’t work. I’m retired. I don’t get spring break. Well, I can dream.

Meanwhile, there are maybe a dozen other, less complex, subjects to tackle. My wife, as part of her efforts to encourage me, asked if there were any of these weekly columns that might be appropriate for the book.

That’s a great idea, so if my columns have sounded somewhat introspective lately, you know the reason why.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.