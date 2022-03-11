TxDOT stands ready for another possible round of winter weather

Special to the Bulletin

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have been working again this week to treat elevated structures and applying some spot treatments on state-maintained roads in the Brownwood District. All main lanes of IH 20 in Eastland County have been treated as a precaution ahead of this artic front.

Frozen precipitation is possible early Friday morning until the early afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are anticipated to be unseasonably cold with wind chills dropping into the teens by Saturday morning.

If traveling, be sure your vehicle is ready: check all fluids, tire pressure, and the condition of windshield wipers. Have blankets or warm clothing along with water and snacks available in case you become stranded along the roadway. Motorists are reminded to stay weather alert and check www.DriveTexas.org for road conditions and closures.

The Brownwood District includes Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens Counties.