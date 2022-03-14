Broughton to begin serving as county attorney April 1

Brown County Commissioners Court members appointed Jennifer Williams Broughton as Brown County attorney effective April 1.

Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to appoint Broughton, who ran unopposed in the Brown County Republican Party primary. Broughton will succeed Shane Britton, who has served as county attorney for 21 years. Britton, who ran for Brown County judge, will leave office and faces incumbent county judge Paul Lilly in a May 24 runoff election.

There are no Democrat candidates for county attorney.

“The votes have been canvassed," Precinct 1 commissioner Gary Worley said. "That was one of the things we were waiting for from last week. She is now that Republican Party nominee in the November general election. The only other opponent she could have would be an independent, and that would come in August, when they have to file."

Broughton, who has a private law practice in Brownwood, said she's glad to have a start date.

“I’m excited about it," Broughton said. "It’s been a unique situation because it was added as a special spot on the ballot, so I didn’t really know what the start date was going to be. I have a very busy private practice so I was really wanting to hear a start date, a plan. I like to have things as planned out as possible so I’m glad to hear April 1. I think that sounds great. I’m just excited to get started and make this transition. I think it’s going to be good."

Broughton said she's permitted by state statute to have a private law office, and she'll have a small family law practice while serving as county attorney.

"I do have a lot of open cases and existing clients that of course I’ll still be taking care of," Broughton said. "But it going to be definitely a transition, and I wanted that to happen. I was ready to make some adjustment in my career path and where that was headed, so I’m glad to be able to transition to public service. That’s what I wanted to do for a long time, and this just kind of opened up and fell into place exactly as I would have hoped.”

Broughton was born and raised in Brownwood, graduating from Brownwood High School in 2000. She then graduated from Texas A&M University in 2004 where she met her husband, Clint Broughton. After college, Broughton attended St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Broughton began her law career in north Dallas. After having their first child, the family moved home to Brownwood. Since that time, Broughton has worked in private practice, ultimately buying and renovating a historic building in downtown Brownwood where her and Clint’s offices are located.

She has spent the last 10 years as a solo practitioner representing her clients in courtrooms in Brown County and throughout central Texas.

“Interning in the Brown County Attorney’s office long ago is what made me want to become a lawyer," Broughton said earlier. "And while I am proud of the private practice that I have built, I believe the time is right for me to refocus on what made me choose this career to begin with which is serving my community."