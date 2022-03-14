Honorees to be recognized at HPU’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club will honor Bertha Mieth of Glen Rose, Olivia Catlett of Alleyton and Jessica Phariss of Brownwood at this year’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon. Mieth has been named recipient of the prestigious Yellow Rose Award and Catlett and Phariss are recipients of Yellow Rose Scholarship. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, April 7.

The Yellow Rose Award is presented annually to a woman who has exhibited exemplary leadership within her sphere of influence, and who has played a significant role in the execution of the mission and vision of Howard Payne University. Yellow Rose Scholarship recipients are female students who are active in campus life and exhibit leadership qualities representative of the Christian values and beliefs fundamental to Howard Payne University.

Mieth has been an active member of Baptist life for decades, serving at churches including First Baptist Church Seminole, Calvary Baptist Lubbock and Lamar Baptist Church in Arlington. She is currently a member at First Baptist Church Glen Rose, where she is involved in Women’s Missionary Union, sings in the adult choir and plays handbells. Mieth also worked with the Texas State Department of Welfare for several years. Through 68 years of marriage, Mieth has supported her husband, Ben, founder of International Commission, an organization that has reached millions for Christ since its founding in 1972. They have three children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mieth’s daughter, Miki Martin ’80, son-in-law Woody ’80 and grandson Dr. Ben Martin ’04 are HPU alumni. Martin serves as the associate vice president for enrollment management at HPU. Her granddaughter Charis Mayton is a current student at HPU. The Mieths have grown to love and support the university in numerous ways through the years.

“Mrs. Mieth is wonderful woman of God who faithfully loves and serves HPU,” said Melinda Hines, HPU’s first lady and president of the Women’s Club. “I’m so glad we get to honor her in this way.”

Catlett is a junior elementary education major and enjoys being active on campus. She is involved in intramurals and was a member of the Baptist Student Ministry (BSM) Lead Team in 2020. She is a student worker in the Office of Institutional Advancement. Outside of school, Catlett works as an intern for May First Baptist Church where she also helps with teaching Sunday school and 6th grade classes on Wednesday nights. Catlett has a heart for missions and has served abroad in Peru and Brazil. Following graduation, she hopes to continue serving in missions as a teacher.

Phariss is a sophomore social work major with a minor in cross-cultural studies. She is a member of the BSM Lead Team and is involved at her church, Southside Baptist Church in Brownwood. Through her church, Phariss has enjoyed serving at Vacation Bible School and as a leader for the youth group. She has also traveled to Honduras twice on mission trips to share the Gospel and serve through community outreach. Phariss plans to pursue a master’s degree and is interested in community outreach and counseling.

“Both of these ladies are so deserving of the Yellow Rose Scholarship,” shared Hines. “Their love for the people around them and for the Lord is evident and I’m looking forward to seeing how God will continue to use them at Howard Payne and beyond.”

This is the first year two students will receive the Yellow Rose Scholarship.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for all our table sponsors who have helped the HPU Women’s Club provide an additional scholarship this year,” said Hines. “The generosity of our community and the HPU family brings me so much joy.”

The luncheon is held each year thanks to the support of numerous sponsors. This year’s Diamond level sponsor is Ann Jones Real Estate. Gold level sponsors are Bangs Flower and Gift Shop; Class of 1973; Mrs. Wendy Grooms; Mr. Neal and Mrs. Sharon Mitchell Guthrie; Dr. Ben and Mrs. Ashley Martin; Mr. Woody and Mrs. Miki Martin; Mr. Ben and Mrs. Bertha Mieth; Mr. Bart and Mrs. Debra Johnson; Mr. Marlon and Mrs. Sherry Prichard; Robnett Integra Insurance Services and Mrs. Cindy Robnett; and Texas Goldstar Real Estate. Blue level sponsors are Mrs. Bobbette Bell; Mrs. Laura Benoit and Dr. Shannon Sims; Mrs. Betty Broome and Dr. Julie Welker; Mrs. Kaye Cummings; Chick-fil-A Brownwood; Citizens’ National Bank; Dr. Cory and Mrs. Melinda Hines; HPU Finance and Business Office; Mrs. J’Net Pattillo; Mr. Robert and Mrs. Sally Porter; Mrs. Leesa Stephens; Mr. Gary and Mrs. Linda Sims; TexasBank; and Willie’s T’s and HPU Stinger Store.

This year’s keynote speaker will be HPU alumna Kari Dingler. She taught elementary music, led music ministry at her church and has been an advocate for children nationwide and abroad. She and her husband, HPU alumnus Marc Dingler, have been married for 37 years and have three children.