Brownwood ISD announces pre-K, kindergarten pre-registration

The annual qualification and pre-registration event for 3- to 5-year-old children for the 2022-2023 school year will take place at the Brownwood ISD Central Support Center on Tuesday, April 5 (11 am to 6 pm), and Wednesday, April 6 (9 am to 4 pm).

Children who are 3 or 4 on or before September 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for pre-k. Children who are 5 on or before September 1, 2022, will pre-register for kindergarten.

For more information including times and required documents for qualification and pre-registration, please visit https://www.brownwoodisd.org/PK-KG. Please call 325.643.5644 or any elementary campus for more information.