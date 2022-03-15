Brownwood ISD shines March Spotlight on teacher, staff

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood school district's spotlight teacher for March is Stephanie “Dawn” Hilburn, a first-grade teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Tarleton State University and is a certified PK-6 teacher.

Hilburn’s prior experience includes teaching positions at Bridgeport Elementary and Merkel Elementary. She has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019. Hilburn is respected by her colleagues and strives to provide solid, rigorous instruction every day to every student. The strength in her results indicate an overall eye for instruction that grows all students and their achievement across a variety of content areas. She has a passion to see all students succeed, and has been an asset to the Woodland Heights campus from day one.

The district's staff spotlight honoree for the March is Carol Gilbreth, the digital media specialist (librarian) for the fourth and fifth-grade campus at Coggin Intermediate School. She completed various trainings at New Horizons Ranch and Center in Goldthwaite and received a nurse’s aide certification from John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Gilbreth has studied at Ranger College and Howard Payne University, and is a state certified educational aide. “Ms. G” is an amazing librarian. She supports her fellow teachers, the campus, and her students. She manages to see every student in the fourth and fifth grades at least once every other week. From completing special requests from teachers to maintaining an up-to-date library, Ms. G always goes the extra mile. She encourages student ownership of the library and has helped countless students develop a love of reading.