Brownwood school board approves Project Neighborhood

Brownwood school board members approved the Project Neighborhood initiative Monday night, culminating a three-year process to realign the district's four elementary schools beginning in the 2022-'23 school year.

Under Project Neighborhood:

• East, Woodland Heights and Northwest elementary schools will have students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth. Currently, the schools house students in grades pre-kindergarten through third.

• Coggin Elementary School will have students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth. Currently, the school houses grades four through six.

• Head Start will transition to pre-kindergarten on the four elementary campuses. Head Start will be reconfigured to serve infants and toddlers (ages 6 months through 2).

The district began discussions on Project Neighborhood in 2019 and held community meetings to receive feedback from parents. Superintendent Dr. Joe Young said earlier a key factor in considering Project Neighborhood was determining how elementary schools can "maximize student achievement while continuing to offer a nurturing student-centered neighborhood experience."

At Monday night's school board meeting, Young said the district used a computer program to help draw new elementary school boundaries. Young said the computer program "did a good job helping us get the right number of kids, because that was the issue. We wanted to be sure that we were able to house at each of those campuses the correct number of teachers and students. We looked at all of the classroom space. We looked at all of our teacher requirements. We looked at all of our kids."

The district is projecting enrollment numbers in the 2022-23 school year will be:

• Woodland Heights – 432 students. Current enrollment is 438.

• Northwest – 500 students. Current enrollment is 446.

• East – 302 students. Current enrollment is 293.

• Coggin – 704 students. Current enrollment is 702.

Young said those numbers don't include the 40 to 50 students who will transfer to Brownwood from other districts.

Young referred to projected transfer numbers in grades two through four, saying, "we focused on those grade levels because our whole intention of Project Neighborhood is to allow students to remain on a campus for an extended period of time with the same group of teachers, the same group of administrators, the same group of PTA, the same counselors."

Young gave a hypothetical example of a student who's been at East for four years, being zoned for Coggin under Project Neighborhood. If that student wanted to remain at East, "then we're going to try to make that happen," Young said. "That applies to all of our elementary schools.

"Now there will be a time where space is unavailable and because of that we’re going to have to look at transfers based on a priority system. April 1 is the first day for transfers to be initiated online."

Young said April 1 through April 15 is the "Priority 1 window. Priority 1 means that you put in a transfer and you have a legitimate transfer reason and it’s something that is best for kids, we’re going to our best effort to make that happen," Young said.

"If that means that we have to create another class, or have to move a teacher from one campus to another for a year, we will still do that (in the) April 1 through April 15 window. After April 15 we will still do that as space allows, so it will be back to the same transfer policy that we have now … but you can’t go if there’s no space. After April 15 we won’t move teachers around."

Young said information on transfers is available at www.brownwoodisd.org/transfers. Young also referred parents to www.brownwoodisd.org/elemenzones. Parents can enter their address and a map will appear showing where children at that address are zoned for the next school year, Young said.

Regarding Head Start, Young said, "Part of this plan is to shift pre-K to become 3 and 4-year old pre-K. This school year, pre-K is only open to 4-year-olds. Next year we plan to open that for 3 and 4-year-olds. Head Start will move to strictly and infant-toddler program which is 6 months through 2-year-olds.“

Before school board members voted to approve Operation Neighborhood, Young said the district is "excited about the possibility of aligning our instruction this way. We think it not only will benefit our students. We think it will benefit our community and we think it will really allow us to do some things that other people are not doing.”