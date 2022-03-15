Driver arrested after four-county pursuit that began in Early

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday that began in Early and covered 82 miles ended in Hood County, where the driver was arrested, Early police said.

Early Police Chief David Mercer identified the driver as Donald Goodwin, 53, of Santa Anna, who was booked into the Hood County Jail. According to the Hood County Jail website, Goodwin was charged with:

• Evading arrest with a vehicle (Brown County)

• Evading arrest using vehicle (county not specified)

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle (Parker County)

• Possession of a controlled substance (Tarrant County)

According to an email from Mercer's office:

On Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Early Police Department was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Early and ended between Tolar and Granbury. The pursuit traveled through four counties totaling 82 miles. The beginning speeds were 120 mph until the vehicle’s tires were spiked, forcing the vehicle to a reduced speed below 50 mph while driving on rims.

The Early Police Department received a call through dispatch of a maroon Dodge dually pickup that was stolen from Coleman County and was passing through Early. An Early officer located the vehicle and attempted to stop it in the 1000 block of Early Boulevard.

The driver stopped, but then sped away from the traffic stop, traveling east on Highway 377 toward Comanche. Vehicle speeds reach 120 mph on the highway while entering Comanche County. The pursuit traveled through Comanche County and into Erath County. Dublin police officers and Erath County deputies threw spike strips, which caused the front tires to blow out on the pickup.

The vehicle began traveling on the front rims, which slowed its speed below 50 mph. The vehicle traveled through Stephenville, where it struck a vehicle from the rear, causing minor damage. The vehicle continued through Erath County and into Hood County, where it began driving on the front bumper, slowing the pursuit even more.

The vehicle stopped between Tolar and Granbury due to mechanical failure. The driver ran on foot and was quickly caught by officers.