New Ranger College president to speak at chamber luncheon

Brownwood Bulletin

Derrick Worrels, who was recently announced as the new president of Ranger College, will speak about his experience and vision for the future of Ranger College at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon Friday, March 18.

The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. The buffet lunch opens at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Cost is $15 per person. Register and pay online at Brownwoodchamber.org or call the office at (325) 646-9535.