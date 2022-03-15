Phil King to speak at Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club

Special to the Bulletin

Phil King, newly elected senator for Texas Senate District 10, will be the guest speaker for the Pecan Valley Republican Women’s club at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Brownwood Country Club.

King has been serving as Texas House representative for the 61st District.

King won the Republican Party Primary election for Senate District 10, which represents Brown, Callahan, Johnson, Shackleford, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker and Tarrant counties.

King serves on the National Board of Directors for the American Legislative Exchange Council and was the 2015 National Chair. King also serves as Vice-Chairman on the Board of Directors of the Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute.

King was a police officer for 15 years and continues to serve in the Texas State Guard. He is a practicing attorney and small business owner. King and his family have been active members of Trinity Bible Church since 1984. King and his wife Terry have six children and 16 grandchildren.

Special menu items from $10 - $15 will be available at the Brownwood Country Club. RSV. to Rebecca Mendoza-Pate by calling or texting 325-998-3880.