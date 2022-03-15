TGIF: Perspective means everything when making comparisons

Brownwood Bulletin

Texas has always enjoyed a certain mystique. “Everything is bigger in Texas,” don’t you know.

Not to trample on the brand, but such boasts can be wishful thinking. Nevertheless, Texas remains the go-to comparison when cameras start rolling for a televised news report. For example, we’ve previously heard about a “Texas-sized hurricane” nearing Central America or a “Texas-sized debris field” in the Pacific Ocean.

Recently, with everyone following events in Ukraine, that nation is drawing geographic comparisons. Ukraine is 89 percent the size of Texas.

Comparing something to the size of Texas may give Texans a sense of proportion, but it may mean nothing to someone who has never driven from Port Arthur to El Paso (833 miles, according to Google Maps) or from Texline to South Padre Island (923 miles). Do people in other states even realize that El Paso is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston?

Texas tops other states in many things, like livestock production, energy production, cotton production, and population growth. However, one boast needs a disclaimer placed behind it. It involves the height of the Texas Capitol in Austin, which is described on several online sites as the tallest in the nation — even taller than that of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The latter comparison is true, by a margin of 311 to 288 feet. But that doesn’t mean the Texas Capitol is the nation’s tallest. That distinction goes to Louisiana, which has a skyscraper capitol in Baton Rouge that towers 450 feet. Nebraska’s capitol places second, at 400. Illinois has the tallest non-skyscraper capitol at 361.

Meanwhile, there are certain “biggest” claims that no state wants. One in particular that has crossed my radar involves goldfish.

I’ve always thought of goldfish as cute little creatures swimming happily in an aquarium, but I’ve learned that goldfish grow to sizes that match their environment. So, if you dump your small goldfish into a lake, it might grow into something like the 9-pounder caught in South Carolina in 2020. A lake in Minnesota is finding goldfish the size of footballs.

Goldfish are native to China and East Asia but are invasive for wildlife areas in other areas of the world. Currently, 49 states — all except Alaska — have reported such invasions. Releasing your unwanted pet goldfish into a stream may seem like the humane thing to do, but please don’t. Texas doesn’t want to compete for the goldfish record.

Speaking of Alaska, I was living elsewhere in 1959 when Alaska was admitted into the union, but I heard about the jolt that Texas pride suffered when it could no longer claim to be the largest state in the union. But to hear some Alaskans tell it, the relative difference in the sizes of the two states is correctly shown on many maps. That’s in error.

Blame it on the global map of record, called the Mercator, which accurately depicts the shapes of continents and nations at the expense in accuracy of relative sizes.

On a vacation to Alaska several years ago, my wife and I walked by a souvenir shop with T-shirts in its display window. One of them had a silhouette of Texas placed inside the shape of Alaska, purporting to brag about how much bigger the 49th state is in square miles.

I understand exaggerating facts to make a point, but I try to refrain from doing so unless it’s for comedic effect. Even when I do, the effect often isn’t very comedic.

The T-shirt designer used comparable shapes shown on the Mercator map to exaggerate this comparison. Indeed, Texas covers only about 40 percent the acreage that Alaska has, but the T-shirt was misleading — at Texas’ expense.

The distortion on most maps we see is an outgrowth of the Mercator map created in 1592 to help sailors navigate the world. It gives the correct shapes of countries, but at the cost of distorting sizes in favor of lands to the north. So, Alaska and Greenland, to name two, are going to appear much larger than they truly are.

Greenland appears the same size as Africa, when in reality Africa's area is 14 times as large. Greenland's real area is comparable to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's alone. Africa appears to be roughly the same size as South America, when in reality Africa is over one and a half times as large.

It goes to show that cartographers have an impossible challenge trying to accurately depict a spherical world on a flat map.

I wish I had known about these map distortions when we were in Alaska. They help bring Alaska into better perspective. On the map, Alaska appears to be the same size as Australia, although Australia is actually more than four times larger. Alaska appears to cover as much area as Brazil, but Brazil's area is nearly five times bigger.

Despite having to drop to second when Alaska joined the union more than a half-century ago, Texas has maintained its mystique worldwide, and it stands as tall as ever. When traveling overseas, Texans tell people they’re from Texas, not the U.S., if they have to tell them anything at all.

That’s not boasting. That’s fact.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.