Buy Texas Summer Market planned Saturday in Early

EARLY — The first Buy Texas Summer Market of the year is this Saturday, March 19 from 11 am until 3 pm at the Early Visitors and Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive.

The spring market features returning favorites: handmade jewelry, jams, jelly, bakery items, all things fabric, children’s items, handmade leather bags, resin tumblers, key chains, phone ups, vintage inspired hand-crafted jewelry & Texas Wines.

For lunch Chipster’s BBQ will be on site. All products are made and produced in Texas. There will be two other Buy Texas Market this year on November 19 and December 17. For more information call 325-649-9300.