HPU still accepting project requests for community impact day

Howard Payne University is accepting project requests from organizations in the Brown County area for the inaugural William B. Dean, M.D. Community Impact Day. HPU personnel and student volunteers will conduct service projects in the community as part of the March 30 event.

Project requests can be submitted at www.hputx.edu/impactday. Further details will be provided to applicants upon approval of requests. Organizations must submit applications by March 25 to be considered for participation in the event.

HPU was awarded a $200,000 grant by the Dean Foundation to establish the annual service event.