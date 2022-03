Brownwood Bulletin

The 46th annual KOXE/KBWD Cherry Pie Auction, which benefits youth sports, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Adams Street Community Center.

The auction benefits youth who participate in the Brownwood Freshman League Baseball, Brownwood Girls Softball Association, Cen-Tex Soccer and Soccer for Fun.

Items up for bid: baked goods, sports memorabilia and goods and services from area businesses.