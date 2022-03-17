Summer school approved for Brownwood elementary students

A 30-day summer academic program will be available to Brownwood ISD students in grades pre-kindergarten through five.

School board members approved the optional summer program along with a 180-day school calendar for the 2022-’23 school year. The 180-day calendar is eight days longer than the current calendar and was extended for reasons including accommodating the summer program, which will include robotics, fine arts, STEM courses (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and The program core academic subjects.

Superintendent Dr. Joe Young said the summer program will be “come and go. If you go to Disneyland in the middle of June, you can take your kid out, go to Disneyland and put them back in the next week. We think this is something that will help our community and help our kids tremendously," Young said.

The 180-day calendar includes:

• The summer program begins June 7 and ends Aug. 3.

• The school year begins Aug. 17 and ends June 1.

• The calendar includes a long weekend each month, a week of Thanksgiving vacation two weeks of Christmas vacation Spring Break the week of March 13-17