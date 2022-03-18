Bangs ISD band announces spring concert

Special to the Bulletin

The Bangs ISD's band will give a concert Sunday, March 27, at the high school auditorium.

The time is 2 p.m., with the concert starting at 3 p.m.

Students in grades 6-12 will perform.

The band performs one concert in the fall and one in the spring.This is a mandatory performance and counts as a test grade.

Students will need to wear their "Sunday best." For the girls this could be a dress below the knees and or pants and a nice top. For the boys, pants and/or a button up shirt or a polo should be worn.

Students will need to be dropped off at the high school band hall.

The concert should last no longer than an hour. At the conclusion of the concert the students need to put up their instruments in the high school band hall. Once instruments have been put away students will be dismissed.