Brown County Historical Scrapbook: Jail escapes

Brownwood Bulletin

Mose Denman was a sheriff in 1910. One morning, the milkman asked the Sheriff's wife if they were hanging laundry out of the upper windows to dry. When she looked, she discovered that two prisoners had cut through the bars and used bed sheets for a rope to escape. A search was started to try to find the inmates. There is no record if they were found.

Escape in 1927

Carl Adams, a former deputy sheriff, recalled an escape made in 1927 by Dave Rutherford, charged with killing Santa Anna Constable Joe Griffin. Rutherford, who was in a cell next to an outer wall of the jail, sawed his way out one night. He was later recaptured tried, convicted,and taken to the state penitentiary at Huntsville to serve out his time.

Escape in 1939

O. M. Smith, deputy sheriff when Jack Hallmark was sheriff during the thirties, said thaqt an escape from the county jail came in 1939. Two prisoners, called Jailer Pinkney Taylor, asking for medicine. When he came to their cell, they slugged Taylor, took his keys, stole a car outside the jail belonging to a Howard Payne College ministerial student, and left town. The men were finally captured several months later.

James Troy Braswell Escape

James T. Braswell broke out of the county jail at 8 p.m. On July 5, 1955. He brushed by Jailer Doug Jarvis just after the jailer unlocked the door to the second floor “bull pen” to deliver a fresh five gallon trash can. Braswell ran down the metal stairs, through the jail office, then through a connecting hall between the office and the jailer's apartment. He left the jail through the kitchen door on the north side, jumped over the metal fence and ran toward Adams Branch northeast of the jail.

He kept out of sight along the Santa Fe railroad tracks by crawling under some brush. Braswell later hopped aboard a slow moving freight train and got off at Temple. He then hid in a corn field' and, the next day he took a freight train to Fort Worth. He was later captured near Roby after being hit four time by bullets, when officers tracked him down. Officers in the posse shot at least 15 times at Braswell. The bullets cut into or grazed his left shoulder, right check, left rib, and right thigh. Doctors found his wounds not to be serious. At the time of his surrender, he had a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver. It is not known where he got it. He did not harm any of the officers.

He was brought back to Brownwood by Sheriff Ray Masters on Saturday, August 6, 1955. During his short freedom, he had been involved in a least one robbery of B & B Grocery Store of $200.00.

Corn Cobs

One day B. W. Ellis, the son of Sheriff Ivan Ellis, and his cousin, Marvin Bishop, answered a call to come upstairs to the prisoner day cage. The prisoners asked for two rolls of toilet paper. The boys went downstairs, went out to the dumpster, picked up two buckets of corn cobs, and took them upstairs. The boys set the cobs where the prisoners could reach them. The inmates threw the cobs at B.W. And Marvin. The cobs were still wet with corn juice and when they hit the floor or wall, cornstarch splattered every where.

Sheriff Ellis heard the fracas and went upstairs to see what was happening. He found corn cobs laying on the floor and was told what had happened. B. W. and Marvin had to get the toilet paper, buckets of water and mops, and they spent several hours getting the dried cornstarch off the floor and walls. This was a prisoner rebellion rather than an escape.

In July 1957, three men escaped from jail through a light fixture in the ceiling. They had tied blankets to the roof and slid down the blankets to freedom. They were captured three days later near Hasse, in Comanche County.

When Joseph “Joe” Rayford Townsend was sheriff, two prisoners escaped from the Brown County jail on a Sunday in May, 1965. The prisoners locked the jailer, Doug Jarvis, and a trustee, Cecil Hamlett in a cell together and fled from the city in a vehicle stolen from a nearby church. They were Jeremy Gage, 28, of Houston and Eugene Wilson, 34, of Brownwood. The jailer and trustees had gone to the “bull pen” to get something that was stored there and when they did, Wilson lunged at Jarvis and put a knife in his throat and told him, “You can take this easy or you can take it hard.” Jarvis told Wilson to go ahead and kill him. The escaped inmates took a 1954 car, which was owned by Mrs. Royce Newcomb, and was parked at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The car was later found abandoned on Sunday evening in Brady. It was about thirty minutes before the woman went to the jail to see an inmate and Jarvis yelled out the window to the woman to go call the police.