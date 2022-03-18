Hot spots remained Friday night in Brown County fires

Hot spots remained Friday night from two two large wildfires that began Thursday afternoon in northern Brown County – one northeast of May off Highway 183, where close to 10,000 acres were burned, and the other off Highway 279, where less than 1,000 acres were consumed, Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said Friday night.

“The firemen are doing a fantastic job,” Lilly said earlier Friday.

Lilly signed a declaration of disaster Friday afternoon, which will allow Brown County residents to apply for state and federal disaster relief funds, a press release from Lilly’s office earlier Friday stated.

“Our 279 fire is out,” Lilly said by phone Friday night. “There’s a few hot spots burning so if people see smoke, they shouldn’t be alarmed. The May fire is 100 percent contained but we still are battling quite a few large hot spots and our fear is emblems from those floating. The wind has died down so I think (Friday night) we ought to be able to put out the last of that, if not (Saturday).

Lilly said firefighters “got on the 279 fire really fast. Our fear was that they would merge but fortunately they stayed quite a few miles apart from one another.”

Lilly said he was able to speak directly with Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I had some one-on-one time with the governor,” Lilly said. “His office had called me earlier Friday and asked if we would do a local declaration of disaster. That enabled him to roll our county into the one he just issued there at the Eastland fire station.

“What that allows is, any rancher that has had cattle lost or burned that needs to be removed, I can contact the state and they’ll come in and help with that. I don’t know about reimbursement yet. What I’m hoping is that we’ll see some reimbursement to all of the volunteer fire departments for their fuel, and to the county and to the cities for the money we’ve been out.”

Lilly said several out-buildings and one unoccupied home was lost to the May fire. He said he believes the home was either a weekend home or was totally unoccupied. “No one has contacted me requesting assistance for shelter,” he said.

Referring to the barns, workshops and storage buildings that were destroyed, Lilly said,

“Just because it wasn’t a house doesn’t mean it wasn’t devastating.” Home was either a weekend home or unoccupied altogether. “

