KBB to install decorative labyrinth near Truman Harlow Overpass

Special to the Bulletin

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is moving forward with plans to install a decorative stone labyrinth near the Truman Harlow Overpass. The labyrinth is sponsored by Ann Jones Real Estate and will be situated near the blue pavilion, across from the location for monthly in-town recycling. The project is an important step forward with KBB’s focus on beautification along with recycling and litter clean-up.

Until very recently the small park area housed recycled art with glass bottle sculptures and painted dumpsters. This week the area was cleared, thanks to help from the City of Brownwood, and Holland Hauling, who donated their services for the project. While the unusual art was a quirky way to showcase repurposed items, the new labyrinth will be an attractive feature for the neighborhood as well as a fun place for students from the nearby schools to explore. KBB also plans to host educational opportunities near the labyrinth.

More donations and sponsorships will be needed in order to beautify the area around the labyrinth. If you or your organization or business would like to partner with KBB on the project, you can call or text 325-641-0533, or reach out to KBB on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/KeepBrownwoodBeautifulTX

KBB is also on the lookout for volunteers to spend just a few hours each month keeping Brownwood beautiful with a truly fun-loving and community-minded group. If you are interested in volunteering, visit their Facebook page or website: www.kbbtx.org to learn more.

Funding for KBB’s many programs is also needed. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to donate through PayPal on the KBB website. Brownwood residents can also easily support KBB with a simple one dollar donation added to their water bill.